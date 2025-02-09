Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – AMD, a global leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemical companies. The MoU relates to potential collaboration and discussion with respect to the evaluation and use of AMD’s products and technology to, among other things, accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) for specific industrial workloads.

The MoU explores a framework for potential collaboration on advanced technology solutions. Key areas of focus include leveraging high-performance AMD graphics processing unit (GPU) and central processor unit (CPU) capabilities, exploring industrial edge AI deployment, cloud strategy, AI/machine learning, predictive analytics, and data center modernization. Additional areas for potential collaboration include training on AMD ROCm software stack as well as evaluating AMD AI capabilities for operational optimization and digital twin technologies in the energy sector.

“Digital transformation is expected to play a pivotal role in the future of the energy industry, and AI is expected to contribute to the next-generation infrastructure that will power innovation in the industry,” said Sami A. Ajmi, Aramco Acting Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology. “In seeking to collaborate with AMD, we aim to explore opportunities to accelerate Aramco’s deployment of AI, upskill the company’s employees to equip them for the AI era, and exploit possibilities enabled by emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning.”

Aramco embarked on a digital transformation program in 2017, aiming to drive greater efficiency, accelerate innovation, build a digital-savvy workforce, and create new employment opportunities. The potential collaboration with AMD reflects Aramco’s aim to continue exploring technologies such as AI, big data, and predictive analytics to help make its operations more productive, efficient, and sustainable.

“This collaboration with Aramco underlines the leadership performance and breadth of our portfolio, which addresses the needs of the modern business looking to take advantage of the immense possibilities enabled by AI,” said Stephanie Dismore, AMD Senior Vice President Europe Middle East & Africa. “Customers and partners across the Middle East region are leveraging AI to evolve their value propositions, and AMD is committed to empowering them with best-in-class technology.”