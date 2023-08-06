Manama, Bahrain - The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) recently announced its newly elected Board of Directors, Executive Committee, Appointed Board Members, Honorary Board Members, and Executive Staff, bringing a diverse and accomplished group of professionals to lead and contribute to the organization's mission of fostering bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Bahrain.

The newly elected Board of Directors comprises of ten members: President, Qays H. Zu'bi, Chairman of Zubi & Partners Attorneys & Legal Consultants; Vice President, Ali Moosa, Consultant for U.S. Finance & Banking; Treasurer, Daniel Taylor, Chief Financial Officer at First Bahrain Real Estate Development; Board Secretary, Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications; Membership Chair, Feras Fakhro, Head of Clients at KPMG Fakhro; Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive at Bapco Energies; Michele Sawaya, CEO of CitiBank Bahrain; Hesham Alabbar, CEO of Mueller Middle East; Bradley Cook, President of American University of Bahrain; and Faisal Juma, Director at UNEECO.

The Board has appointed two additional Board Members, Areije Al Shakar, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Al Waha Venture Capital Fund of Funds, and David Caston, Vice President of Radian Chemicals Middle East LLC, both bringing valuable insights and expertise.

As a recognition of the important role that the Economic Development Board (EDB) plays to strengthen bilateral relations with the U.S., the EDB has appointed Nada Al Saeed, the Chief of Strategy at EDB, who will serve as an Honorary Board member.

A new, dynamic Executive Staff, consisting of Executive Director, Sandra Knight, Executive Coordinator, Dana Mohammed, and Regulatory Compliance & Reporting Officer, Mohammed Jamal was also appointed by the Board to execute AmCham Bahrain initiatives. The talented team is committed to advancing AmCham Bahrain's mission and delivering unparalleled support to its members.

Qays H. Zu'bi, the President of AmCham Bahrain, expressed enthusiasm about the new leadership team, stating, "We are honored to welcome such accomplished individuals to our Board of Directors and Executive Staff. Their expertise and dedication will drive our Chamber's success as we promote economic growth and build robust business ties between the U.S. and Bahrain”.

The new Board will be announcing its strategy and plan for the new term in the fourth quarter of this year.

About AmCham Bahrain:

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that represents the interests of American businesses and promotes trade and investment between the United States and Bahrain. It serves as a platform for American companies operating in Bahrain and Bahraini companies with ties to the United States.

By serving as a bridge between the American and Bahraini business communities, AmCham Bahrain plays a crucial role in promoting bilateral trade and investment and supporting the growth of American businesses in Bahrain. It contributes to the economic development of both countries and strengthens the overall U.S.-Bahrain relationship.

