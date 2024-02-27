Abu Dhabi-UAE – In alignment with the regulatory standards issued by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre on the operations of visa screening centres in the Emirate, the Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has opened its 18th visa screening centre in Abu Dhabi, bringing the services to communities in Al Shamkha, Al Shawamekh, Al Falah, Madinat Al Riyad and Shakhbout City. The opening of new visa screening centres comes in line with the Emirate’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of the community.

The Disease Prevention and Screening Centre (DPSC) was inaugurated in the presence of H.E. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Communicable Diseases Sector at ADPHC, and representatives from the Centre. In partnership with Tasheel and Tawjeeh, DPSC is strategically located within Al Qurm Smart Services Centre, at Makani Mall, Al Shamkha, which enables people to undergo their pre-visa health screening in the same place as completing their visa renewals. The step brings AHS’ services closer to the community, promoting easier access to visa screening services in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Communicable Diseases Sector, at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said: “Abu Dhabi is committed to building one of the healthiest and safest communities in the world. Visa screening services play a crucial role in achieving this goal by ensuring the well-being of the community. The new screening centre in Makani Mall, Al Shamkha will make the visa process smoother and faster for members of the community, ultimately contributing to improved quality of life in line with the Emirate's efforts.”

Dr. Asma Al Halaseh, Chief Executive Officer of AHS, said: “The new Disease Prevention and Screening Center in Al Shamkha is the third facility AHS has opened within a Tasheel centre. These new one-stop-hubs are an important part of Abu Dhabi’s health ecosystem, but critically, they make it quicker and easier than ever to complete the visa process.”

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Director of Disease Prevention & Screening Centres, AHS, commented: “We are committed to bringing our services closer to the community by opening our visa screening centres in key locations, such as shopping malls. The new centre in Al Shamkha will provide easy access to our visa screening services, in addition to the highest levels of customer service.”

The new centre in Makani Mall, Al Shamkha provides both regular and fast track services. It is open from Sunday to Friday, 9am-6pm, and accepts both appointment-based and walk-in clients. Individuals can book their appointments through the SEHA Visa Screening app, available from iTunes and the Google Play store.

AHS is Abu Dhabi's largest provider of visa screening services. It also operates a mobile Visa Screening Clinic which corporates can book for their employees through mobilevisascreening@seha.ae

