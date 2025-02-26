The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) welcomed His Excellency Mr. Alastair Long, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Bahrain, at its headquarters in the Bahrain World Trade Centre, Manama.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer, along with senior members of the Institute’s leadership team, received the distinguished guest, along with Ms. Fiona Doyle, the British Embassy’s Deputy Head of Missions.

The visit provided a platform to explore potential collaborations between Bahrain and the United Kingdom in the pearl and gemstone sector, with a particular focus on training programmes and research initiatives. These discussions are expected to enhance economic and trade ties between the two nations, driving mutual growth and development.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the longstanding and robust ties shared between Bahrain and the United Kingdom, particularly in the field of pearls. Notably, in 2023, DANAT entered into a significant agreement to introduce pearl and gemstone inspection services in the United Kingdom, thereby enhancing cooperation and facilitating the exchange of expertise. Furthermore, in 2020, DANAT collaborated with the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (GEM-A) to become the first accredited centre in the region offering GEM-A’s specialised programmes, reinforcing the Institute’s commitment to advancing training and research capabilities.

During the visit, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer delivered an insightful presentation to His Excellency the Ambassador, outlining DANAT’s establishment, mission, and instrumental role in positioning Bahrain as a leading global hub in the pearl and gemstone industry. The presentation also highlighted the Institute’s commitment to preserving Bahrain’s rich pearling heritage and advancing sustainable marine ecosystems, reinforcing its dedication to both tradition and innovation in the sector.

H.E. Mr. Long was also given a guided tour of the Institute’s gemstone display library, renowned as the largest of its kind in the region. The tour showcased exquisite samples of pearls and gemstones, emblematic of Bahrain’s authentic cultural legacy. Additionally, His Excellency was apprised of the various events organised and participated in by DANAT at both local and international levels, as well as its educational programs aimed at raising awareness about the extraction and trade of pearls and gemstones.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer underscored the significance of this visit in fortifying bilateral cooperation between Bahrain and the United Kingdom, and expressed optimism that such interactions would pave the way for establishing international partnerships that foster the exchange of knowledge and expertise, further solidifying Bahrain’s position as a preeminent global centre in this domain.

Reflecting on the historical ties between the two nations, Mrs. Jamsheer noted that Bahrain has been celebrated for its natural pearls for over five millennia, attracting British jewellers and connoisseurs in search of the finest specimens.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer highlighted the enduring global appeal of Bahraini pearls, citing notable instances such as Princess Kate Middleton wearing Bahraini pearl earrings during royal ceremonies leading up to the coronation of King Charles III. The discussion also recalled the iconic pearl necklace and earrings worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II, which exemplified the timeless elegance and sophistication associated with Bahraini pearls. Her Majesty once expressed admiration for these pearls, attributing their lasting brilliance and lustre to their exceptional quality, which endures even after decades of wear.

Reaffirming DANAT’s commitment to fostering international collaborations, Mrs. Jamsheer emphasised the Institute’s dedication to partnering with global research centres and laboratories. Such efforts align with Bahrain’s vision of becoming a leading global hub in the pearl and gemstone sector, while celebrating its rich cultural heritage as a source of unique natural pearls.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

