CAIRO, Egypt — As the holy month of Ramadan draws near, Amazon Egypt is announcing the launch of its highly anticipated Ramadan sale event, commencing on February 27th exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and extending to all Amazon customers on February 28th until March 8th. This year’s Ramadan sale is not just about saving benefits and discounts up to 50% across 30 product categories; it is also a testament to Amazon Egypt’s commitment to enhancing the Ramadan experience for customers. From groceries to home appliances, electronics to fashion, customers can expect hundreds of thousands of deals from local and international brands, ensuring they have everything they need to prepare for this holy month.

Amazon.eg customers can enjoy sales up to 50% on electronics and home appliances from brands including Samsung, Fresh, LG, Bosch, Panasonic, Black & Decker, DeLonghi and more. Customers can also find a wide selection of apparel with discounts up to 80% on local Egyptian brands including Andora, Ravin, Dalydress, and Mintra in addition to savings up to 60% on Defacto, Adidas, Activ, and much more. In collaboration with CIB, amazon.eg customers who are also CIB card holders can benefit from an extra 10% discount up to EGP150, on eligible products. Customers can also benefit from 0% installment payment plans with CIB, Banque Misr, and valU to further enhance the shopping experience, providing value to amazon.eg customers.

Amazon.eg Prime members can also enjoy exclusive perks, including exclusive 24-hour early access to the sale, additional savings up to 60% off on Prime Exclusive Deals, coupled with fast and free shipping. New customers can join Prime and enjoy a free 30-day trial, followed by a monthly fee of only EGP29.

To champion local selling partners and promote Egyptian products, Amazon Egypt will be launching “Khan Sherif with Amazon.eg”, a shopping festival at Mamsha Ahl Masr under the theme “ElMasry Yeksab”. The event, which comes in collaboration with renowned anchor Sherif Madkour will kick off on March 1st and 2nd. During the shopping festival, customers can shop a diverse selection of Egyptian products from amazon.eg’s selling partners, including Les Secrets, Jevan, La Marmite, Jellies, Trace Cosmetics, Raw African and more, while enjoying additional discounts from event exhibitors.

“As Ramadan approaches, we are thrilled to launch our sales event, offering discounts across a wide range of products to provide our customers with an enjoyable shopping experience that aligns with their needs and expectations,” said Omar Elsahy, Amazon Egypt General Manager. “The excitement doesn’t end with our online sales event on amazon.eg. Under the vibrant lights of Mamsha Ahl Masr, our selling partners will be showcasing their unique selection of products from kitchenware to the colorful array of handcrafted products. Customers at “Khan Sherif with Amazon.eg” can shop thousands of local products, all in support of our ElMasry Yeksab initiative.”

“I am delighted to collaborate with Amazon Egypt, as we both share a common goal and vision, to promote local products,” said Sherif Makdour, TV anchor and founder of Khan Sherif. “Our goal is to showcase the ‘Made in Egypt’ slogan locally and internationally, encouraging customers to support local sellers for the quality and uniqueness it deserves.”

Sandra Azab, co-founder and brand manager of Jellies, also expressed her excitement to be part of Khan Sherif with Amazon.eg: “We are delighted to take part in amazon.eg’s initiative to bring together a group of Egyptian brands in one place. We believe in the importance of supporting Egyptian products and we see it is a national duty for every member of society. Azab adds, "Amazon.eg has made a great impact on our sales and our ability to reach a larger number of customers. We are happy with our experience with Fulfilled by Amazon and fast shipping, and we will continue to improve our products and services to meet our customers’ expectations.”

Amazon.eg is also announcing the collaboration with Tawasol for Developing Istabl Antar non-governmental organization. “In the spirit of supporting the surrounding community, we are collaborating with Tawasol to provide them with 1500KG of goods through our flagship Ramadan Box, which includes the essential grocery items for this holy month,” added Elsahy. Amazon.eg customers can also take part in spreading the blessings of the holy month by choosing to send the Amazon Ramadan Box to a charity organization of their choice or directly to families in need. The Ramadan Box is a curated 7KG package filled with essential groceries including rice, sugar, cooking oil, lentil, ghee, pasta, fava beans and tea from brands including AlDoha, AlMatbakh, Lipton, Royal, Knorr, Sindbad, and AlKhair priced at EGP419.

Amazon.eg Ramadan sale orders are made possible thanks to Amazon’s world-class last-mile operations and delivery station technologies. Amazon’s advanced capacity management systems, enhanced tracking, and global routing solutions will ensure a faster, more reliable, and more convenient customer experience. Today, the Amazon network across Egypt includes 22 delivery stations across and several established corporate and customer service offices.

Customers can make their shopping experience easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the best Ramadan sale deals or shop directly on www.amazon.eg. All amazon.eg deliveries can be paid through different payment options.

For more information on 2024 Ramadan Sale on amazon.eg, check out the below saving benefits:

Fashion

• Discounts of up to 80% on apparel from Andorra, Defacto, US Polo, Dalydress, Zecotex, ESLA, Ravin, and others.

• Discounts of up to 75% on shoes from Activ, Puma, Testatoro, ONDA, and Jellies, and Skechers

• Discounts of up to 66% on bags from Mintra, Force Store and offers to buy 1 get 2nd at a 50% discount.

• Discounts of up to 40% on Sports Wear from Nexus Sports

• Buy 2 get 1 free on Adidas, Reebok, New Balance, Andora and Defacto products

• Buy 3 get 4 free offers on Cottonil and Dice products

Home and Kitchen

• Discounts of up to 80% on Sports Equipment from SportsQ

•Discounts of up to 50% on home appliances from Black & Decker, DeLonghi, Braun

• Discounts of up to 40% on home essentials & bedding from RicRac, Arika, and Gohar

• Discounts of up to 33% on selected cookware products from Saflon, Top Chef, Berghoff, Zinox and Trueval

• Discounts of up to 30% on selected on home appliances products from Samsung, Fresh, Philips, LG, Bosch, Panasonic, DeLonghi, To Go Clean, El Helal & Silver Star

•Discounts of up to 80% on Carpets from Mac Carpet

Electronics and Large Home Appliances

• Discounts of up to 50% on electronics from Samsung, Anker, and JBL

• Discounts of up to 34% on large home appliances from Samsung, Unionaire, White Whale, and LG.

Health, Beauty and Self Care

•Discounts of up to 50% on Orglam Beauty & Make Up Products

•Up to 47% discount on selected detergent products

• Up to 20% discount on Skin Care products from Raw African

Discounts of up to 14% on selected Dior perfumes

• Buy 2 and get 30% discount on selected products from L’Oreal

Grocery

• Save up to 55% on food items from Harvest, Lipton and more

•Discounts of up to 60% on groceries and hot beverages From Shana

