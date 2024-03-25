Amazon.eg Prime members get to enjoy 24-hour early access to the deals, and Prime members who are Banque Misr card holders can also enjoy 25% discount up to EGP300, with fast and free shipping

CAIRO, Egypt:— Amazon Egypt announces Eid Sale event kicking off on March 28th exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and extending to all amazon.eg customers on March 29th until April 6th. The sale will offer saving benefits on hundreds of thousands of products from local and international brands with up to 50% discounts across a wide range of over 30 categories including fashion, kitchen and home appliances, electronics, and more. Customers can also enjoy shopping from over 200 newly launched brands that have joined amazon.eg this year.

Amazon.eg customers can enjoy saving benefits up to 70% on fashion, up to 50% on electronics, up to 40% on toys, up to 30% on beauty and perfumes, up to 25% on kitchen essentials, and up to 15% on home appliances. Amazon.eg Prime members who are also Banque Misr card holders can enjoy 25% discount up to EGP300, with fast and free shipping, along with 6 months installment plans with 0% interest on Banque Misr credit cards. Amazon.eg customers who are also card holders of the Commercial International Bank (CIB) can enjoy 12 months installment plans with 0% interest, and Credit Agricole customers can enjoy 6 months installment plans with 0% interest. Additionally, Etisalat Cash customers get to enjoy a 20% discount coupon up to EGP100.

To enjoy the perks of Prime membership program, anyone can join Amazon Prime and enjoy a free 30-day trial, followed by a monthly subscription of EGP29 or an annual subscription of EGP249. Amazon Prime membership also gives access to award-winning TV and movies with Prime Video including the recent release of Jawla Akheera starring Ahmed El Sakka, in addition to Prime Video originals including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Omar Elsahy, Amazon Egypt General Manager, said “At Amazon Egypt, we understand the importance of family and celebrations during Eid Al-Fitr. We hope that our saving benefits will help make this occasion even more special for our customers by providing them with a diverse product selection at discounted prices to offer a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience that meets their needs and expectations.” He added, “At Amazon, we believe in obsessing over our customers, which is why we are so focused on creating a trustworthy shopping experience every day by focusing on what we believe customers care about the most – great prices with convenient payment methods, fast and reliable delivery, and an easy return process.”

Amazon.eg customers can enjoy free delivery on their first order on eligible products, coupled with a variety of payment options such as Cash on Delivery, Credit, and Debit cards, with an easy and hassle-free return process, to ensure a flexible and unique shopping experience.

Amazon.eg sale orders are made possible thanks to Amazon’s world-class last-mile operations and delivery station technologies. Amazon’s advanced capacity management systems, enhanced tracking, and global routing solutions will ensure a faster, more reliable, and more convenient customer experience. Today, the Amazon network across Egypt includes 22 delivery stations across Egypt and several established corporate and customer service offices.

Customers can make their shopping experience easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the best Eid sale deals or shop directly on www.amazon.eg. All amazon.eg deliveries can be paid through different payment options including online payments and Cash on Delivery.

