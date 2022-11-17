From November 21-28th, Amazon.ae customers will enjoy a wide range of White Friday deals across every product category, on top brands including Samsung, Dell, Black+Decker, Tefal, Hugo Boss, Olay, Guess, Tissot, and more, with more savings to be had through 0% installment plans and various instant bank discount options

The White Friday sale starts early for Prime members in the UAE from midnight on November 20th before everyone else, with additional savings, and free delivery including free international delivery from Amazon US and UK

Dubai, UAE: White Friday, Amazon.ae’s biggest sale of the year, is back once again, featuring thousands of exciting deals with discounts of up to 70%. Customers will also enjoy more incredible savings through 0% installment plans and instant bank discounts with any Mastercard plus Emirates Islamic, and HSBC cards. Kicking off on www.amazon.ae from midnight on November 20th exclusively for Prime members, and on November 21st for everyone else, the White Friday sale will run until November 28th this year, with savings across top local, regional, and international brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Dell, Black+Decker, Tefal, Hugo Boss, Olay, Guess, Tissot, and more.

Truly enjoying Amazon in the best way possible, Prime members in the UAE can access White Friday deals on Amazon.ae to begin saving before the full sale starts. Prime members in the UAE will enjoy 24-hour early access to all White Friday deals from midnight on November 20th, before everyone else, as well as get additional saving benefits exclusive to Prime during the sale. Everyone can sign up to Prime for a free 30-day trial on www.amazon.ae/prime to enjoy all the benefits and extra savings exclusive to Prime members this White Friday.

Stefano Martinelli, GCC Retail Director, Amazon, said: “As shoppers across the UAE look to make the best savings possible this season, our teams have worked closely with our selling partners to make this year’s White Friday sale the most valuable one yet for Amazon.ae customers. Listening to customers and what they care about, we have also collaborated with a wide range of banking partners to offer more flexible payment options through 0% installment plans and instant bank discounts for bigger savings. White Friday starts with Prime members’ early access, and in just a few easy steps, everyone can easily join this membership program, so I encourage shoppers to truly make the most out of White Friday savings by gaining early access to deals, enjoying free delivery options, and extra savings with Prime.”

Customers can explore White Friday deals and savings in over 30 categories available on Amazon.ae, including electronics, Amazon Devices, sports, home, kitchen, beauty, health, self-care, fashion, Amazon Home Services, and more. Football fans can shop a curated selection of White Friday deals to help them gear up for matchday through the ‘Football Fest 2022’ storefront on Amazon.ae.

Customers on Amazon.ae will also be able to shop White Friday deals from Amazon US and UK, with Prime members in the UAE enjoying Free International Delivery with no minimum purchase during the sale.

White Friday Deals on Amazon.ae

Here are some of the best White Friday deals shoppers in the UAE can expect:

Electronics, Entertainment, and Gaming

Save up to 57% on smart watches, TVs, headphones, and microphones from brands including Sony, Samsung, Sennheiser, and more

Save up to 46% on phones from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple

Save up to 45% on electric scooters from brands including Xiaomi

Save up to 27% on laptops and gaming consoles from brands including Dell and Microsoft

Save up to 26% on cameras from brands including Fujifilm and Sony

Amazon Devices

Save up to 43% on Echo Dot and Echo Show devices

Save up to 40% on Ring cameras and doorbells

Save up to 33% on Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis devices

Sports and Football Fest 2022

Save up to 37% on pro diver watches from brands including Invicta via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Save up to 23% on sports equipment from brands including Concept 2

Save up on various gear to get you ready for matchday through the ‘Football Fest 2022’ storefront on Amazon.ae with items including TVs with installation services, sporting goods, snacks, video games, and more

Home and Kitchen

Save up to 70% on robotic vacuum cleaners from brands including Ecovacs, Anker, Black+Decker, and more

Save up to 38% on shower filters, air purifiers, and washing machines from brands including HiSense, Blu, Xiaomi, and more

Save up to 30% on home and office furniture from AmazonBasics, as well as home improvement tools from Black+Decker via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Save up to 30% on cooking sets and air fryers from brands including Tefal, Philips, and more

Beauty, Health, and Self-Care

Save up to 70% on perfumes from brands including Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein

Save up to 55% on beauty products from brands including Olay and Eucerin, as well as beauty products from CeraVe via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Save up to 45% on personal care items from brands including Philips and Oral B

Fashion

Save up to 50% on jewellery and watches from brands including Swarovski and Tissot

Save up to 46% on bags from brands including Guess and Samsonite via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Save up to 32% on shoes from brands including Skechers

Save up to 20% on apparel from brands including Lacoste

Amazon Home Services

Save up to 40% on fitness and training services at home from Amazon Home Services

Save up to 25% on select services from Amazon Home Services including car rental, house cleaning, moving, handyman, electrical, plumbing, automotive, and pet care services

Save up to 20% on select services from Amazon Home Services including beauty at home services, mobile and electronics repair, and smart home services

Prime members on Amazon.ae can enjoy an extra 10% discount across Amazon Home Services deals during the White Friday sale

Additional Ways to Save this White Friday

Shop with Mastercard : Customers on Amazon.ae using Mastercard cards for White Friday orders between November 21st and 28th can enjoy an additional discount of up to 15% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Prime members on Amazon.ae can also redeem this offer from November 20th before everyone else.

Customers on Amazon.ae using Mastercard cards for White Friday orders between November 21st and 28th can enjoy an additional discount of up to 15% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Prime members on Amazon.ae can also redeem this offer from November 20th before everyone else. Shop with Emirates Islamic Bank cards: Customers on Amazon.ae using Emirates Islamic Bank cards for White Friday orders between November 21st and 23rd can enjoy a further additional discount of up to 15%, T&Cs apply. Prime members on Amazon.ae can also avail this discount from November 20th before everyone else.

Customers on Amazon.ae using Emirates Islamic Bank cards for White Friday orders between November 21st and 23rd can enjoy a further additional discount of up to 15%, T&Cs apply. Prime members on Amazon.ae can also avail this discount from November 20th before everyone else. Shop with HSBC credit cards: Customers on Amazon.ae using HSBC credit cards for White Friday orders between November 24th and 28th can enjoy a further additional discount of up to 15% on top of the Mastercard offer, to enjoy up to 30% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply.

Customers on Amazon.ae using HSBC credit cards for White Friday orders between November 24th and 28th can enjoy a further additional discount of up to 15% on top of the Mastercard offer, to enjoy up to 30% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% installment plans for eligible purchases above AED 500, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their White Friday orders on Amazon.ae in more affordable and easy monthly installments.

White Friday Deliveries

Fast, free delivery of White Friday orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s operations network in the UAE, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, optimised transportation services, dedicated employees, and partners. With a strong fulfilment network present in the country, eight delivery stations and a network of Delivery Service Partners across the UAE, Amazon continues to build and scale this network in the UAE, while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people across the operations network who make it all possible.

Ways to Shop this White Friday

Customers can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the best White Friday sale deals or shop directly on the website on www.amazon.ae. All Amazon.ae deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards or Amazon.ae Gift Cards, which also offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience to friends and family.

