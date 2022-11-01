Customers can enjoy savings during the Amazon.ae 11.11 sale, with deals across electronics, home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more, 0% installment plans and instant bank discounts

Amazon Prime members in the UAE can enjoy exclusive top deals from November 1-8th, early access to all 11.11 deals on November 9th, free delivery options from Amazon US and UK, and more

Dubai, UAE: Amazon.ae’s annual 11.11 sale event is back again this November with incredible savings for customers through a wide range of deals across renowned brands. Taking place for three days from November 10-12th at www.amazon.ae/double11, customers can enjoy three spectacular days of savings as they shop deals and save more in over 30 categories on Amazon.ae including electronics, home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more.

Stefano Martinelli, GCC Retail Director, Amazon, said: “We’re excited to kick off the end of year shopping season with our 11.11 sale on Amazon.ae, offering customers the chance to save as they shop deals as well as enjoy additional ways to save through banking partner discounts. For the first time, this year’s sale also gives Prime members in the UAE even bigger benefits to enjoy. We always say that Prime is truly the best way to enjoy Amazon, and this November’s 11.11 sale brings this to life more than ever, with early access to deals and additional savings for members across the UAE.”

Exclusive 11.11 benefits and savings for Prime members on Amazon.ae

This year, Prime members will get a wide range of exclusive 11.11 sale benefits within their membership allowing them to shop deals and enjoy savings before everyone else, while enjoying additional Prime exclusive discounts. Some of these benefits include access to a selection of top deals from November 1-8th and early access to all sale deals on November 9th, giving Prime members the chance to make the most of all 11.11 deals 24hours before other customers can start shopping. Prime members will also enjoy free international delivery from Amazon US and UK, across Prime eligible 11.11 deals, during the sale.

Customers who aren’t Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on www.amazon.ae/prime to be among the first to save on a wide selection of must-have products and explore the full range of Prime membership shopping and entertainment benefits.

Top Early Deals for Prime members on Amazon.ae from Nov 1-8th

Prime members can enjoy a selection of top early deals from the Amazon.ae 11.11 sale from November 1-8th, including:

Save up to 83% on perfumes from brands including Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Elizabeth Arden, Calvin Klein, and Davidoff

Save up to 61% on beauty and personal care items from brands including Braun, Philips, Oral B, Lancaster, and TYMO

Save up to 53% on air purifiers and humidifiers from Levoit

Save up to 47% on pet products from brands including Sheba, Whiskas, and Mumoo

Save up to 40% on select services from Amazon Home Services including car rentals, house cleaning, beauty services, dog and cat grooming, car service packages, moving services, and more. In addition to free virtual consultations on electronic, home and kitchen appliance repair services

Save up to 38% on cooking sets, food processors, air fryers, coffee machines, and more from brands including Tefal, Black+Decker, Philips, and Nespresso

Save up to 32% on Ring devices from Amazon

Save up to 29% on select headphones and earbuds from Truefree

Prime members on Amazon.ae also enjoy a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits, including:

Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery – Order today, get items on the very same day, for eligible orders over AED100 that are placed before the cut-off time communicated on the product detail page. Order today, get items tomorrow with free one-day delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Order today, get items on the very same day, for eligible orders over AED100 that are placed before the cut-off time communicated on the product detail page. Order today, get items tomorrow with free one-day delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase. Prime Video – Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , All or Nothing Manchester City , The Summer I Turned Pretty, and The Peripheral .

Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals such as , , . Prime Gaming – Enjoy access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming.

Enjoy access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming. Free access to Deliveroo Plus – free access to a 12-month Deliveroo Plus Silver membership – otherwise priced at AED 19/month – offering unlimited free delivery on food orders, with a minimum food order of AED 80. Offer available for a limited time at http://deliveroo.ae/amazon-prime.

Ways to Save this 11.11:

Shop with Visa: Customers on Amazon.ae using Visa cards for 11.11 orders can enjoy an additional discount of up to 15% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply.

Customers on Amazon.ae using Visa cards for 11.11 orders can enjoy an additional discount of up to 15% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Shop with ADIB Visa cards: Customers on Amazon.ae using ADIB Visa cards for 11.11 orders can enjoy a further additional discount of up to 10% on top of the Visa offer, to enjoy up to 25% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply.

Customers on Amazon.ae using ADIB Visa cards for 11.11 orders can enjoy a further additional discount of up to 10% on top of the Visa offer, to enjoy up to 25% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% installment plans for eligible purchases, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, as they make their 11.11 orders on Amazon.ae.

Customers can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the best 11.11 sale deals or shop directly on the website at www.amazon.ae/double11. All Amazon.ae deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards or Amazon.ae Gift Cards, which also offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience to friends and family.

