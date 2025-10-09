Rolled out in collaboration with Enviroserve, the new Amazon initiative supports the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Amazon UAE today launched a new recycling initiative that makes it easier for customers to recycle packaging material from their Amazon.ae deliveries. In collaboration with Enviroserve, a Dubai Municipality and Ministry of Environment certified recycling partner, the program introduces more than 150 recycling drop-off points across Dubai.

In line with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and national efforts to prevent waste, and Amazon's goal to reach net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040 under the Climate Pledge, the program helps customers recycle packaging material more responsibly, by dropping their used Amazon.ae packaging at dedicated drop-off points. All types of Amazon packaging materials are accepted, including cardboard boxes, plastic mailers, bubble-lined mailers, and packing paper.

Customers can easily find their nearest drop-off point by scanning the QR code on their Amazon.ae packages, which directs them to the Amazon Second Chance page, which serves as the program's hub, guiding customers through packaging recycling methods, and highlighting electronic recycling and end-of-life programs for products. The initiative aims to keep materials circulating in the economy while diverting waste from landfills.

Drop-off points have been strategically placed in residential and commercial areas across Dubai to provide easy access for thousands of Amazon.ae customers. Amazon has also set up dedicated recycling infrastructure within other residential areas including community villas and town houses, making recycling even more convenient for customers.

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations, Amazon Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said "This program makes it easier for customers to recycle packaging while supporting the UAE’s sustainability goals. By pioneering this service in the UAE, we are creating the necessary infrastructure for more responsible practices in the UAE. Collaborating with Enviroserve helps process recycled materials efficiently, diverting packaging material from landfill and keeping it in use.”

Shashidhar Y S, Board Member and Managing Director at Enviroserve added, “Working with Amazon, we are making recycling more accessible to communities while supporting the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030. By ensuring packaging materials are responsibly collected and processed, we are helping to keep valuable resources in circulation and prevent landfill waste.

This new program builds on Amazon's efforts to prevent packaging waste. The company has already implemented Machine Learning Models that optimize box sizing and minimize excess materials, along with initiatives like Ships in Product Packaging that eliminate the need for additional delivery packaging altogether.

Amazon’s new packaging recycling program promotes responsible waste management practices through collaborations with certified recyclers like Enviroserve. By creating community drop-off points that align with government sustainability goals, Amazon is making it easier for customers to recycle while extending its commitments to reduce waste from its operations.

To view drop-off locations, click here.

