Customers can earn up to 6% back with no earning limits, alongside special offers, and exclusive lifestyle benefits through the Amazon Emirates Islamic Mastercard Credit Card

Collaboration brings together Amazon’s online retail leadership, Mastercard’s digital payment innovation, and Emirates Islamic’s banking expertise to meet evolving lifestyle needs of customers in the UAE

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Emirates Islamic has joined forces with Amazon UAE and Mastercard to launch the first Amazon Credit Card in the Middle East and North Africa region. Soon to be available exclusively in the UAE, the new credit card is packed with a wide range of lifestyle benefits and offers, making it easier than ever for cardholders to enjoy the experiences they love every day, while unlocking additional savings.

Responding to the growing demand for lifestyle-focused payment options in the UAE’s expanding digital retail landscape, this addition to Emirates Islamic’s card portfolio demonstrates the commitment they share alongside Amazon and Mastercard to provide customer-centric innovation. The card brings together Amazon’s seamless shopping experience and vast selection, Mastercard’s secure, innovative payments, and Emirates Islamic’s banking expertise, delivering exceptional value, convenience, and flexibility for shoppers in the UAE.

Free for life with no annual membership fees, the Amazon Emirates Islamic Mastercard Credit Card will earn customers unlimited value back of up to 6% on their purchases on Amazon.ae and up to 2.5% on purchases elsewhere, with benefits credited instantly and available to redeem as a discount on their next Amazon.ae purchase. The Amazon Credit Card will prioritize a seamless and secure experience, with a fully digital application process, as well as a convenient digital-first card management and loyalty solution.

“The new credit card offers an unmatched combination of rewards and benefits to shoppers in the UAE. True to our commitment that Prime is the best way to enjoy Amazon, this card is no different, offering incremental savings along the way to Prime members who sign up for the card. We are always looking for ways to innovate on behalf of customers and are proud to deliver even more value and convenience to shoppers across the UAE through the Amazon Credit Card, alongside Emirates Islamic and Mastercard,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic collaboration with Amazon and Mastercard, to address the banking needs of our valued customers. Our new co-branded card is packed with features, discounts, and rewards suited for a wide range of consumers, helping them to not only experience all the lifestyle benefits offered within the UAE but abroad as well. As a pioneer in the Islamic banking sector, we are proud to be the first bank in the Middle East to launch an Amazon co-branded credit card,” said Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Islamic.

Leveraging Mastercard’s advanced tokenization technology, the new card provides peace of mind while transacting, reflecting the growing demand for financial solutions that align with consumers’ lifestyles.

“At Mastercard, we continue to push the boundaries of payments, delivering secure, seamless and relevant solutions for people’s everyday lives. This collaboration with Amazon and Emirates Islamic highlights the trust in our ability to drive digital-first innovation at scale. By combining security, rewards, and convenience, the Amazon Credit Card is set to become a preferred option for consumers while supporting the UAE’s growing digital payments landscape,” said Dimitrios Dosis, President, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

Amazon Emirates Islamic Mastercard Credit Card Benefits

In addition to enjoying the card free for life with no annual membership fees, cardholders can earn unlimited value back on everyday spending across shopping, dining, travel, and more with incremental benefits on international purchases. Cardholders will also enjoy an attractive welcome bonus as well as access 0% instalment plans on Amazon.ae and additional select merchants.

Available in two variants, Amazon credit cardholders will enjoy exclusive Mastercard World or Platinum privileges, including access to 1000+ airport lounges, Priceless Cities privileges, and special discounts on various experiences. Additionally, the card will also offer added value through a wide range of exclusive lifestyle benefits including discount on flight and hotel bookings, complimentary valet parking, concierge services, and access to world-class golf courses.

Customers will be able to apply for the Amazon Credit Card in the coming months.

About Amazon:

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions. For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

