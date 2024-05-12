Dubai, UAE: Amarak Chemicals FZC, an associate company of Aries Agro Limited, has signed an agreement with DP World’s flagship trade and logistics hub, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), to establish a state-of-the-art plant nutrients manufacturing facility. The project was unveiled during the Aries Agro Annual Chairman Club Customer Convention held in Dubai, coinciding with Aries Agro’s ongoing Emerald Jubilee celebrations.

The convention welcomed Aries Agro’s top 500 customers from across India, who collectively support almost nine million farmers in India and worldwide. The event was attended by Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, Aries Agro Chairman and Managing Director, other senior leaders from Aries Agro, as well as Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC.

The upcoming 50 million AED facility will be developed on a 16,000 sqm plot located in the Chemical Zone of Jafza South, with the investment covering capital expenditure, operating expenses and working capital.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, welcomed the project, saying: “We are delighted to welcome global leaders in the plant nutrition sector such as Aries Agro and Amarak to Jafza. The agricultural inputs produced by Amarak will supply cost-effective and sustainable solutions to farmers in India, the GCC region and beyond while making a positive impact on food security.”

The new, fully automated facility in Jafza marks a strategic milestone for Amarak Chemicals FZC. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the factory further reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering excellence in manufacturing and is expected to begin operations in early 2025.

“With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the new facility will specialise in the production of 60,000 metric tonnes of sulphur and allied value-added products annually. This significant capacity amplifies our capability to meet growing market demand while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety,” said Dr Rahul Mirchandani, Chairman and Managing Director, Aries Group.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. In 2021, Jafza generated trade worth AED 454.7 billion.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.

About Amarak Chemicals FZC:

Amarak Chemicals FZC, an associate company of Aries Agro Limited, specialises in the manufacture of sulphur and related value-added products. Committed to excellence and innovation, Amarak Chemicals FZC utilises cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure to deliver superior-quality products to its global clientele.

About Aries Agro Limited:

Aries Agro Limited is India's largest and most respected manufacturer and marketer of specialty fertilisers. Reaching over 9 million farmers across 26 Indian states, the company grows over 107 different crops. Our manufacturing capacity reaches 150,000 MT for over 130 products, spread across six manufacturing units in India and the UAE. This provides us with the unique capability to deliver customised, best-in-class crop nutrition solutions at scale to our global partners. For more information, please visit our website at www.ariesagro.com.