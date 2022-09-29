Dubai, UAE – amana, a leading online neo-broker in the MENA region, is the only investment and trading app to offer its customers easy access to the long-awaited Salik shares from Day 1.

Salik, Dubai’s sole road-toll gate operator with estimated market capitalization at AED 15 billion, is officially a publicly traded company starting from Thursday, September 29. This means that amana customers can now easily trade Salik stocks directly on the app, without the need to register any additional accounts, and without commission.

“Investing and trading is for everyone. As a company that has grown out of the region, for the region, we’re proud to be able to offer our customers easy access to local and regional stocks. The addition of Salik to our portfolio can only help clients maximise their opportunities and build their financial future with trusted and reliable brands. Investing in Salik is also an opportunity to be part of Dubai’s future, and benefit from its growth,” said Muhammad Rasoul, amana’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The decision to make Salik available to its customers aligns with amana’s mission to democratize investment solutions and practices, helping them build diversified investment portfolios, even with limital capital. “

Reflecting the growing confidence in Dubai capital markets, the Salik IPO was oversubscribed more than 49 times across all tranches, with total gross value demand at AED 184.2 billion. Salik's offering is part of Dubai's plans to list 10 state-owned companies to increase the size of its financial market to about AED 3 trillion.

Salik, which currently operates eight toll gates throughout the emirate, reported AED 944.9 million in revenues in the first six months of 2022, up from AED 792.9 million a year earlier. It’s expected to pay its first dividend by April 2023.

