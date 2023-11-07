Cairo: AMAN Holding, the most integrated fintech company in Egypt, announced today its successful capital increase of EGP 450 million, raising the company’s total capital to EGP 1.065Bn. This strategic move is part of AMAN’s plan to expand its services and to support the development of non-banking financial solutions and electronic payments. While, it reinforces AMAN’s commitment to its digital transformation journey while strengthening its position in the Egyptian market.

“This increase in capital fosters our subsidiary companies,” said Hazem Moghazi, CEO – Business & Commercial at AMAN Holding. “We are allocating an EGP 150 million capital increase to AMAN for Financial Services, EGP 100 million to AMAN for Consumer Finance, EGP 50 million to AMAN for E-Payments, EGP 70 million to AMAN for Microfinance, and an additional EGP 80 million for investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’

This step reflects the immense confidence the company enjoys from its investors, reaffirming its commitment to its customers and driving it to channel its investments towards providing even more high-quality products and services.

About AMAN Holding:

AMAN Holding comprises three companies “AMAN Financial Services”, “AMAN Microfinance” and “AMAN E-Payments”. Additionally, the company is among the pioneers in Egypt adopting the State's vision to bolster digital transformation and financial inclusion. AMAN Holding has also provided an all-inclusive Egyptian model, utilizing the untapped promising opportunities in the emerging fields of non-banking financial technology. As for operations, the company provides over 2000 financial services with affordable prices and exceptional service empowering the unbanked to be self-sufficient financially. Moreover, each of these companies, in a remarkable short period, has been able to become a leader in its field leading the non-banking financial sectors while providing many innovative services and products.