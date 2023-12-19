Phuket’s coming of age as a global destination marked by first foray into Thailand for Dubai-based DPD Invest, backers of “international wellness community” located on prestigious Bangtao Beach.

Amal Group of Companies has unveiled Gardens of Eden on Bangtao Beach, a 11.68 hectare luxury wellness residential and hospitality community dedicating 70% of the land to open spaces populated with botanical gardens and active green areas. With an investment capital of USD 315 million, an inspiring vision of sustainability and well-being are at the core of the project, a clear indication of the growing maturity of Phuket as a multicultural lifestyle destination highly sought after by the international community.

The rapid growth of the island post-pandemic is astounding, with 10.1 million passenger arrivals by September 2023. The real estate sector has soared. Currently valued at USD 786,390 thousand, it is fueled by a market boasting 9 hospitals, 13 international schools, 8 retail malls, 4 marines, 6 golf courses and 26 beaches, enticing global buyers to Phuket. The major change has been that these markets, led by Russia, China, India and Europe, are increasingly not buying for investment, but for relocation purposes as families search for a better life, according to Phuket Economy Report 2023-2024 released by C9 Hotelworks today.

Set against this dynamic landscape, Gardens of Eden enters the market to introduce a nature-inspired wellness community and set a new benchmark for large-scale developments on super prime locations on the island. Sustainability lies at the heart of Amal’s vision, and through Gardens of Eden, nature becomes the true timeless luxury.

Amal has engaged an impressive trio of industry leaders to bring the project to life: award-winning holistic designer and landscape architect Martin Palleros, founder of Tierra Design; former CEO of Laguna Phuket Ravi Chandran in the role of corporate affairs; and global wellness expert Ingo Schweder, founder and CEO of GOCO Hospitality. The team is led by CEO Aleksandr Chuvalov, handpicked by DPD Invest for his expertise in international luxury residential development.

“By 2050, 70% of the world’s population will be living in an urban environment causing severe impact to people’s health and well-being,” says Palleros. “We need to re-think the design of future sustainable cities to ensure they are more livable. This is a challenge we are taking on at Gardens of Eden.”

Gardens of Eden will plant over 1,000 native trees on the site and dedicate 70% of the land to open spaces. Vertical gardens will further extend the biophilic experience, with organic gardens, ponds, lakes, playgrounds, running and cycling tracks, onsen bathing and reflexology areas featured.

“Gardens of Eden will be the first project in Phuket, and one of very few projects in the world, to set this new development standard. It will be a fully immersive wellness lifestyle experience,” he adds.

Eden Residences is the first phase, and the beginning of Gardens of Eden, a bridge between one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches before crossing a canal to the gardens themselves. Phase one offers 141 apartments in four-storey buildings with units starting at 75 per square metres, featuring three-metre ceiling heights and top floor units with private pools.

Natural materials such as carbon-negative wood and locally sourced granite are carefully selected and utilized. A total of 30% of the units have been sold in the pre-sales period with prices between USD 6,290 per square metres to USD 10,000 per square metres. Construction is scheduled to be completed in December 2026.

“This is a significant project for Phuket and for Bangtao,” adds corporate affairs advisor Ravi Chandran. “Demand for quality living in a spacious natural environment in a prime location is extremely high as families relocate to the island from across the globe. Gardens of Eden will make an impact on the market and make a positive contribution to the greener development of the island as a whole.”