Dubai, UAE: Amaal, an innovative real estate developer, announces its launch into the UAE market with a commitment to redefining urban living. By seamlessly blending sophisticated design with modern convenience, Amaal is set to revolutionise the real estate landscape, delivering residential masterpieces that cater to the evolving demands for an elevated living experience.

At the helm of this ambitious initiative is Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal and Founding Partner of Ayana Holding. Under his strategic guidance, Amaal is established with the strength of Ayana Holding, a network of companies globally renowned for its expertise in construction, architectural design, infrastructure, and real estate sales. Strategically positioned for growth, Amaal is dedicated to crafting quality living spaces that are not only innovative and sustainable but also foster a community that blends seamlessly into the vibrant cultural and ecological fabric of the UAE.

“We are proud to launch Amaal, an innovative force set to transform the UAE’s real estate landscape,” stated Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal and Founding Partner of Ayana Holding. “Amaal, which signifies ‘aspiration’ in Arabic, represents our vision of creating not just buildings but vibrant communities that embody elegance, functionality, and sustainability. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of architectural innovation, ensuring that each project meets the highest standards of quality and caters to the modern homeowner’s evolving needs. Amaal aims to support the UAE’s vision for sustainable development, setting new benchmarks in urban living and contributing significantly to the country’s growth and development.”

Amaal goes beyond traditional real estate development; it curates lifestyles. Each Amaal project blends aesthetic elegance with functional design, transforming spaces into vibrant living environments. Leveraging Ayana Holding’s expertise, Amaal oversees every phase, from site selection to marketing, ensuring top-tier quality and creativity. Amaal is set to launch a series of transformative projects designed to exceed the expectations of modern buyers and investors, redefining urban living through innovative architecture and a commitment to excellence.

About Amaal

