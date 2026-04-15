UAE: Amaal, the visionary Emirati-founded real estate developer, has appointed CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC as the main contractor for MANSORY Residences, the world’s first MANSORY-branded residential tower. Backed by CITIC Construction Co. Ltd, its China-based parent company and one of ENR’s Top 250 International Contractors, the firm will deliver the AED 1.8 billion project, which is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028 and set to define a new standard in design-led ultra-luxury living.

As the main contractor, CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC will oversee the full turnkey construction of MANSORY Residences, including structural works and all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Its scope also includes the integration of advanced smart home technologies, VIP automotive facilities, and the carbon-fibre-inspired design elements that define the MANSORY brand. Drawing on its experience in delivering landmark urban projects and large residential communities, the company will lead quality assurance, safety compliance, and coordination with VX Studio and Opaal’s design team to ensure the faithful execution of the project’s bespoke finishes.

Selected for its strong international track record in delivering large-scale and complex developments, CITIC Construction brings deep engineering, procurement, and construction expertise to the partnership. Operating across key markets in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and China, the company has delivered projects spanning infrastructure, high-end residential and mixed-use developments, industrial facilities, and urbanisation initiatives. Its integrated delivery model, supported by in-house engineering and project management capabilities, offers strong control over quality, timelines, and execution.

Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal, said: "Our goal has always been to collaborate with partners who share our ambition to push boundaries and redefine industry standards. CITIC Middle East Contracting’s proven global expertise, financial and engineering strength, and dedication to precision, safety, and innovation make them the right partner to bring MANSORY Residences to life. Their track record in delivering complex, high-end projects in major international markets aligns with our goal of creating spaces that merge design and lasting value. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver a world-class development that captures the sophistication Amaal and MANSORY are known for."

Li Sheng, General Manager of CITIC Middle East Contracting commented: "We are delighted to be appointed as the main contractor for MANSORY Residences by Amaal, a truly pioneering project that reimagines ultra-luxury living in Dubai. Drawing on expertise and experience in delivering large-scale urban developments around the world, we are committed to setting benchmarks in construction quality, safety, and sustainable execution. This partnership reflects our vision of creating long-term value through engineering excellence, and we look forward to delivering a landmark that reflects the combined vision of MANSORY and Amaal, bringing an extraordinary standard of elegance and performance to the city."

Hamid Kerayechian, CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holding, said: "Partnering with CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC as the main contractor for MANSORY Residences ensures that our vision for a design-led, ultra-luxury tower is realised with exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Their experience in delivering complex, high-end developments globally, gives us confidence that this project will meet the exacting standards our investors and residents expect."

With strong investor activity in Dubai’s property market in Q1 2026, demand for design-led, high-value developments remains robust, such as MANSORY Residences. Property sales reached Dh176.7 billion during the quarter, with transaction values rising 23.4% year on year, while off-plan demand and prices held firm. The momentum also aligns with stronger UAE-China economic relations, as both countries signed agreements to expand trade and investment cooperation, with non-oil trade surpassing $100 billion and the UAE remaining China’s leading trading partner across the MEA.

Part of the prestigious Meydan Horizon masterplan, MANSORY Residences is a 60-storey development that brings together high-performance design, refined residential comfort, and uncompromising quality. The tower will feature one- to four-bedroom residences and full-floor penthouses with world-class amenities. MANSORY’s distinctive design language will reflect throughout, from sculptural façades and bespoke architecture to automotive-inspired interiors.

The delivery of this highly detailed vision will be overseen by CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC, ensuring seamless execution, consistency, and uncompromising quality across every level of the project.

Muhammad Dawood, Chief Executive Officer, Operations & Strategic Partnerships, provided pivotal support that was instrumental in forging this landmark partnership between Amaal and CITIC Middle East Contracting, ensuring alignment on vision, execution, and delivery excellence for MANSORY Residences and future projects.

Apartments at MANSORY Residences are now available for sale. For more information, visit www.mansory-residences.com

About Amaal

Amaal is an innovative real estate developer powered by the expertise of Ayana Holding. With a commitment to redefining modern living in the UAE, Amaal focuses on crafting residential masterpieces that blend sophistication with modern elegance. Led by Chairman Abdulla Lahej, the company leverages innovative designs, sustainable building practices, and the latest technological advancements to create unique, vibrant communities and set new benchmarks in the luxury real estate market.

About MANSORY

MANSORY is a world-renowned leader in high-end vehicle individualisation, specialising in the refinement and customisation of luxury automobiles. Founded in 1989 by Kourosh Mansory, the company draws on a deep passion for tradition, craftsmanship, and sophisticated technology, initially focusing on iconic British brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin. Today, MANSORY’s expertise extends to the individualisation of prestigious marques including Porsche, Lotus, Maserati, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Lamborghini, and Ferrari.

With headquarters in Brand, Germany, and a global presence that includes a flagship showroom and workshop in Dubai, MANSORY offers a comprehensive range of services-from complete vehicle conversions and carbon aerodynamic components to ultra-light aluminium rims, powerful engine upgrades, and bespoke interior fittings. The exclusive "MANSORY Bespoke" programme enables the creation of unique, tailor-made vehicles, fulfilling the most discerning automotive desires of its clientele.

About CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC

CITIC Middle East Contracting LLC is the UAE subsidiary of CITIC Construction Co. Ltd., a globally recognized engineering and construction group consistently ranked among ENR's top 250 international contractors. Headquartered in Dubai, the company specializes in high-profile building contracting projects, leveraging CITIC Construction's expertise in housing, infrastructure, and integrated engineering services across the world. It delivers full-lifecycle solutions from design and procurement to execution, supporting Dubai's urban growth.