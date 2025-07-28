Each stay pairs AlUla’s timeless landscapes with contemporary Saudi hospitality

This summer, the luxury oasis destination of AlUla is offering guests the best value on hotels stays for the year, making it the perfect time to book the finest villas and suites.

Trade busy cities for serene landscapes and star-filled skies while enjoying exceptional value on spacious, stylish stays designed for families, friends and couples seeking privacy and relaxation.

From Nabataean-inspired pool retreats at Hegra to telescope-equipped hideaways deep in the desert, every five-star address in AlUla delivers generous indoor-outdoor living, sweeping views and an authentic sense of place.

Here are the top suites and villas to enjoy this season:

The Chedi Hegra – Two-Bedroom Pool Villa: Set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, this expansive sanctuary mirrors the ornate facades of ancient rock-cut monuments. Two king bedrooms with private bathrooms frame elegant Saudi-style living and dining rooms, finished in calming earthen tones and natural textures. Outside, a private swimming pool and terrace look onto golden sands and towering formations, while smart lighting, climate controls, custom amenities and round-the-clock butler service ensure effortless comfort.

Banyan Tree AlUla – Three-Bedroom Villa: Experience the heights of opulence with a 240-sqm tented residence that blends desert tranquillity with refined design. The super-king master suite and two twin-queen bedrooms open onto a 10-seater dining area that flows onto a wide pool terrace lined with sun loungers. A dedicated room for personal staff guarantees discreet service, making the villa ideal for intimate gatherings and extended stays alike.

Our Habitas AlUla – Celestial Villa: Created for night-sky enthusiasts, the Celestial Villa comes with its own telescope and generous spaces for lounging, entertaining and absorbing the drama of sandstone cliffs at sunset. It is a front-row seat to AlUla’s famous dark skies and fiery horizons. While at the resort, guests can access daily mindfulness experiences and book luxury treatments at the Thuraya Wellness for ultimate revitalisation.

Dar Tantora The House Hotel – Dar Al Oud: This ethereal heritage-inspired two-bedroom room circles a private terrace and channels centuries of local craftsmanship. Hailed in 2024 in TIME Magazine 2024 travel list of World's Greatest Places, the buildings in this special part of Old Town have been meticulously restored into the boutique-style eco-lodge. While the on-site spa completes its final touches, Dar Tantora brings wellness to the doorstep with bespoke in-room treatments.

Cloud7 Residence AlUla – Deluxe Bungalow: Enjoy the accessible luxury of a 38-sqm top-floor retreat featuring a queen bed, cosy living room, fully equipped kitchenette and 55-inch TV with premium channels. Daily laundry, housekeeping and complimentary Wi-Fi add seamless ease, while a private balcony frames sweeping desert vistas.

Shaden Resort – The Royal Suite (Charles Suite): Experience the opulence and privacy of a 250-square-meter private retreat set in AlUla’s dramatic canyons. With five master bedrooms, a guest room - all with en-suite bathrooms - this luxurious suite features a private garden, swimming pool, kitchen, dining area and exclusive entrance. Offering total seclusion and elegance, it’s designed for discerning guests seeking comfort, privacy and breathtaking views of natural landscapes.

With unbeatable room rates, serene landscapes and a plethora of immersive cultural and night-time experiences, summer is the perfect time to recharge and reflect amid AlUla’s restorative ambience.