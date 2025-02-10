The 2025 edition of International Day of the Arabian Leopard celebrated each year on 10th February, sees the launch of the ‘Leaps of Hope’ campaign across the globe

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – AlUla is marking International Arabian Leopard Day 2025 with a landmark announcement: the establishment of the first wildlife breeding centre in the Sharaan National Park, reinforcing AlUla’s commitment to conservation and comprehensive regeneration.

Currently, all 30 Arabian leopards under human care in Saudi Arabia are housed at the Royal Commission for AlUla’s Arabian Leopard Conservation Breeding Centre in Taif. The success of the centre, where a rare litter of triplet cubs was born last year, has increased the need for a new, state-of-the-art facility in AlUla itself, a region renowned for its breath taking desert landscapes and dedicated protected nature reserves that make up over 50% of the land.

For the first time in decades, the critically endangered Arabian leopard will return to AlUla, where they once roamed freely. The new initiative enhances global conservation efforts and strengthens AlUla’s position as a world-class eco-tourism hub where premium guest experiences, rewilding, and sustainability come together.

Phillip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer of RCU, said: "Bringing the Arabian leopard back to its native home in AlUla has been a core mission and promise - one that we are proud to deliver on with the upcoming Wildlife Breeding Centre in AlUla. As we continue to welcome travellers and capture the attention of global tourists and eco-tourism enthusiasts, we are turning our vision into action, proving that sustainable, light-touch tourism can go hand in hand with environmental regeneration."

The first phase of the new Arabian Leopard Rewilding Centre in AlUla will be established in Sharaan National Park with construction due to start within the next months. This facility will serve as the first centre of its kind in the world to focus on rewilding, as well as breeding. In addition to housing and breeding Arabian leopards, the Centre will breed key prey species essential to reintroducing the leopards to the wild in the future.

The Arabian Leopard is classified as ‘Critically Endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with an estimated 120 remaining in the wild and none recorded in Saudi Arabia for over a decade.

Dr. Stephen Browne, Vice President, Wildlife & Natural Heritage, RCU says the leopards coming back to AlUla is a huge milestone: “We estimate that the leopard arrived in Arabia around 500,000 years ago and there are in fact ancient rock inscriptions all around AlUla that depict the leopard in its natural habitat. To see this flagship species back in AlUla, even if not in the wild just yet, is a major achievement of the project and a big step towards our most ambitious conservation goal.”

Recognising the urgent need for action, the 2025 edition of International Day of the Arabian Leopard Day, celebrated on 10th February, sees the launch of the ‘Leaps of Hope’ campaign across the globe, bringing widespread awareness to conservation efforts. A highlight of the celebration will be the unveiling of a new long-term partnership with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), solidifying AlUla’s role as a leader in wildlife protection.

To date, RCU in partnership with the Arabian Leopard Fund has spearheaded several initiatives to restore the species, including the United Nations adoption of a resolution to officially designate 10th February as an international day for Arabian Leopards in 2023, the creation of a fund to promote conservation efforts, a 10-year partnership with Panthera, a global wild cat conservation organisation, and an ongoing partnership with Catmosphere, a foundation for big cat conservation.

AlUla’s commitment to wildlife conservation is closely aligned with its transformation into a boutique heritage and eco-tourism destination. With its renowned heritage sites, world-class hospitality offerings, and expansive natural beauty, AlUla offers a unique travel experience where visitors can explore stunning landscapes while being surrounded by active sustainability efforts.

