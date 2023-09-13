AlUla, Saudi Arabia – AlUla Development Company (UDC), fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed recently an agreement with Marriott International to open an Autograph Collection property in Saudi Arabia. Expected to open in 2025, the hotel will be located in the heart of downtown AlUla.

The agreement was signed by Naif AlHamdan, Managing Director of UDC, and Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

Spanning across 22,635 square meters, the Autograph Collection hotel will be situated in central AlUla, adjacent to the AlUla Museum and opposite the Farmer's Market. Plans for the hotel include 250 rooms and suites, and extensive recreational and entertainment offerings including four dining venues, a spa, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, meeting facilities and retail space.

Naif AlHamdan, Managing Director of AlUla Development Company, commented on the agreement:

"We are thrilled to partner with Marriott International to open an Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla. This collaboration aligns with our objective of enhancing the hospitality, tourism and real estate sectors in AlUla and ensuring an unforgettable experience for our visitors. AlUla Development Company is committed to building on AlUla’s extraordinary heritage, history and natural beauty through sustainable development and will contribute to the economic diversification and tourism goals of the Kingdom, in line with PIF’s strategy and Vision 2030 – and this is just another step in that direction.”

“We are delighted to work with AlUla Development Company to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to an exciting destination for global travelers to discover in Saudi Arabia,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “We look forward to building this relationship with UDC and continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia.”

“Autograph Collection Hotels feature curated properties that celebrate individuality – and AlUla is an ideal fit with its unique sense of place and history. We look forward to offering a distinct perspective on design and hospitality to this thriving area,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International.

Autograph Collection’s portfolio currently features over 290 hotels globally. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special. Hand-selected for their inherent craft, Autograph Collection Hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

