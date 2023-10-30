AlUla, Saudi Arabia: – AlUla Development Company, fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a hotel management agreement with Six Senses – a luxury resort, spa and hotel operator – to open Six Senses AlUla in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The agreement was signed by Fabien Toscano, Chief Executive Officer of AlUla Development Company, and Neil Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Six Senses, and in the presence of AlUla Development Company Managing Director Naif AlHamdan during a ceremony at Maraya – Guinness World Record holder of being the world’s largest mirrored building – located in AlUla.

Luxury hotel Six Senses AlUla will span across 1,200,000 square meters and will be built within a breathtaking natural oasis adorned with lush palm groves, embraced by dramatic red-sandstone cliffs. It will feature 100 guest villas and 25 residences, which will be designed to seamlessly integrate with AlUla's breathtaking natural landscape.

Naif AlHamdan, Managing Director of AlUla Development Company commented that the agreement represents the company’s commitment to increase luxury hospitality offerings in one of the most ancient archaeological sites, adding: “We are working to enrich the hospitality offerings and experiences in AlUla so that we can enable visitors to explore its rich history amidst its natural picturesque setting.”

Fabien Toscano, Chief Executive Officer of AlUla Development Company, commented on the partnership, "We are excited to join hands with Six Senses to open a one-of-a-kind luxury hotel in AlUla. The venture aligns with our commitment to elevating the hospitality offering in AlUla and marks another significant stride in our pursuit of sustainable development, contributing to the economic diversification and transformation of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030."

Neil Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Six Senses, commented on the venture, saying, "Bringing to life the drama and beauty of a site with unprecedented historical and cultural significance is a sensational opportunity. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with AlUla Development Company and actively supporting the burgeoning tourism sector in Saudi Arabia."

As Saudi Arabia continues to welcome a growing number of international visitors, Six Senses AlUla is poised to offer a unique blend of past and future when its open, inviting guests to explore and connect with the unique rich cultural heritage of the AlUla.

-Ends-

About AlUla Development Company:

AlUla Development Company is a closed joint stock real estate business, fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), established to support the development of AlUla. It will build and operate a world-class portfolio of hospitality, residential, retail, commercial and infrastructure assets and destinations in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla and the private sector. With a long-term investment strategy aimed at sustainable economic growth, AlUla Development Company will rejuvenate and preserve one of the world’s largest and oldest cultural sites and create opportunities for the local community in AlUla and the people of Saudi Arabia.

About Six Senses

Six Senses operates 23 hotels and resorts in 18 countries and has signed a further 43 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment. Each is an appreciating long-term investment to be cherished for generations to come with immediate benefits and exclusive status at other resorts worldwide.

Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts, as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.

Figures as at September 30, 2023