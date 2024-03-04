Dubai, UAE — Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in AI for enterprise analytics, today announced its participation in Saudi Arabia's technology exhibition, LEAP 2024, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, from 4-7 March 2024. Alteryx will showcase the Alteryx AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics and demonstrate how accessible analytics combined with integrated generative and conversational AI enable everyone to turn raw, siloed data into powerful business insights and outcomes.

“It’s no secret that AI has become a top priority for leading organisations across the Middle East and Africa,” said Karl Crowther, VP of MEA at Alteryx. “For successful AI and trusted adoption at scale, it’s critical to include functional domain experts who best understand the data and use cases. We help customers accelerate time to insight and democratise accessible enterprise-grade analytics by harnessing the power of generative AI and trusted analytics to enable everyone to turn raw, siloed data into powerful business insights and outcomes faster.”

Recent Defining the Enterprise of the Future research shows that AI innovations enable operational efficiencies at a scale and speed that was previously out of reach. 82% of UAE business leaders report that AI already impacts what their organisation can achieve. But despite the treasure trove of data and AI technologies available to organisations, many cannot unlock the full potential of data to ensure it drives business value. Alteryx will showcase how the Alteryx AI platform - unified by its cloud-connected capabilities and underpinned by a rich set of enterprise-grade platform services - empowers everyone to take advantage of accessible automated analytics using integrated generative, conversational AI and approachable machine learning to become an analytic champion. Further, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Alteryx AI Platform and hear from subject matter experts at the following partner exhibitor booths at LEAP 2024:

Ejada @ Hall 3, Booth D30

Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) @ Hall A1, Booth L70

Spire Solutions @ Hall 3, Booth I70

“Given the rapid integration of generative AI into everyday business operations, data-driven intelligence will remain the cornerstone of business decision-making in the MEA region,” said Mr. Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions. “While many organisations are strongly inclined towards AI-driven insights, they still need accessible, secure, and easy-to-use platforms that will help improve their data ecosystem. We are excited to partner with Alteryx at LEAP 2024 and help our joint customers usher in a new era of insight-driven growth and AI-infused transformation with greater ease and efficiency.”

