Jeddah – ALTAWKILAT showcased the highly anticipated fully electric Hummer EV, featuring both SUV and SUT models. The event took place at the ALTAWKILAT flagship showroom in the heart of Jeddah, and it was attended by a group of distinguished guests, including VIP customers, members of the media, influencers, and automotive enthusiasts.

ALTAWKILAT's CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdul Jawad said, "The GMC Hummer EV is redefining the auto industry. In line with our strategic vision, we are committed to constantly bring best in class products that cater for the ever evolving needs of the Saudi market, coupled with distinctive services that support the future of electric vehicles."

The GMC HUMMER EV boasts massive power, featuring a robust 1,000 hp and a torque of 15,600 N.m for the SUT variant and 830 hp with 15,592 N.m of torque for the SUV variant. Propelled by three distinct motors housed within the 'Ultium' drive units, the power is transmitted with its flagship four-wheel-drive system that showcases exceptional capabilities, additional technologies, and high-performance features to elevate every journey and adventure. The vehicle is further equipped with an 18-camera monitoring system, enhancing driver visibility around the vehicle, along with a suite of standard active safety features.

Scheduled to hit the roads in Saudi Arabia in 2024, the GMC HUMMER EV represents ALTAWKILAT's inaugural electric offering, expanding its lineup of versatile and capable vehicles that are crafted with excellence and precision.