The only unit of its kind and located in the incredible Mr. C Residences Jumeirah, along the Dubai Canal, this architectural wonder is now on the market.

Dubai, UAE: Alta Real Estate, a leading developer in the luxury real estate market, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Mr. C Residences Jumeirah's Triplex. This one-of-a-kind penthouse is now on the market for prospective buyers and is to be completed by end of the year.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah offers unparalleled views of the iconic Burj Khalifa from the perfect vantage spot, nestled gracefully along the Dubai Canal. Inspired by the concept that "the good life" is living, this exclusive residential project curated by Alta Real Estate presents a modern interpretation of classic elegance, complemented by a service lifestyle experience perfected by Cipriani's fourth generation of stewardship. The ultimate private getaway that is a haven of perfection in the middle of this bustling metropolis, this penthouse is a buyer’s dream.

Alta Real Estate has collaborated with world-renowned architect Bernardo Fort Brescia of Arquitectonica and acclaimed interior designer Will Meyer of Meyer Davis to bring the vision of Mr. C Residences Jumeirah to life. The building's curvaceous design, inspired by desert dunes and ocean waves, blends seamlessly with the elegant Italian finesse of the Mr. C brand.

The centrepiece of Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is the remarkable Mr. C Triplex, a one of a kind luxurious 6-bedroom dwelling spread over two full floors. Inside this stunning triplex, everything has been designed with meticulous care. From the oak flooring across the bedrooms and living rooms, the natural stone of the bathroom floors and walls, to the tinted glass finishes on the closet doors, nothing but the highest quality materials have gone into creating this modern wonder. With its floor-to-ceiling windows featuring extraordinary views of the canal and the glittering city, this incredible unit exudes status is every element.

One of the standout features of the Mr. C Triplex is the fully landscaped rooftop garden, complete with entertainment zones, providing residents with a serene oasis in the heart of the city. Additionally, three pools adorn this stunning residence, including two pools on the terraces and a rooftop pool offering awe-inspiring views of Dubai's iconic skyline. The convenience of a private elevator, double-height living room, and a fully furnished entertainment space, which includes a pool table, further enhance the exclusivity and luxury of this extraordinary penthouse.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Mr. C Triplex to the market, as it represents the epitome of luxury living,” said Abdullah Al Tayer, Managing Partner of Alta Real Estate. “Designed with meticulous attention to detail and crafted to perfection, this residence is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled quality and sophistication to our discerning clientele.”

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is not just a residence; it is a true urban resort that caters to the luxury lifestyle. The property features an upscale waterfront cafe, providing residents with a relaxing backdrop for their day-to-day activities. For those who appreciate the finer things in life and seek simplicity as the ultimate sophistication, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah presents a haven of refined living. With its attention to detail and emphasis on the little things that matter, this development appeals to unique and discerning buyers who desire a residence that reflects their exceptional taste and style.

The epitome of opulence, privacy, and exclusivity, Mr. C Triplex at Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is now available for viewing by appointment. Set for completion in December, now is the time to own this unrivalled architectural and design masterpiece. For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact sales@mrcresidencesjumeirah.com