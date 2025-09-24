Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will present its latest rail and digital innovations at the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference 2025 under the theme “The Future of Transport and Global Connectivity”. The exhibition takes place from 30th September to 2nd October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Explore Alstom’s innovations: Interactive experiences in sustainable rail

Visitors can immerse themselves in interactive demonstrations that showcase how Alstom’s sustainable rail systems are transforming mobility. Key experiences include:

A virtual reality journey through the Avelia Stream train

Interactive displays in the Alstom Virtual Universe, a 4 km² digital city

Engaging cybersecurity challenges that demonstrate Alstom’s holistic security approach

Showcases of predictive maintenance platforms and smart signaling technology

An exhibit on the Citadis LRT, renowned for its safety and energy efficiency, in service in 140+ countries

Expert voices on transport transformation

Alstom leaders will participate in high-level discussions on October 1, sharing insights on sustainable urban mobility and international innovation:

Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO of Alstom, will speak on: “High-Speed Rail Horizons: Scaling networks, advancing technology, and connecting regions” at 10:40 am

Martin Vaujour, President, Africa–Middle East & Central Asia, will join the panel: “On time, on budget: examining stakeholder collaboration strategies for highspeed rail success” at 2 pm

Alstom’s contribution to Gulf rail development

The Gulf region is accelerating its advancement, with visionary goals driving rapid execution. Mobility has evolved from a secondary concern to a crucial element of economic transformation.

From Riyadh to Doha, modern rail networks are being established not only as infrastructure projects but also as powerful symbols of progress. Alstom has emerged as a vital partner in this transformative journey.

Alstom’s commitment is evident through landmark initiatives across the region, including:

Dubai Metro Route 2020 : Featuring 50 Metropolis driverless trainsets and a fully integrated system, covering 15 million kilometers and serving approximately 1 million passengers daily

: Featuring 50 Metropolis driverless trainsets and a fully integrated system, covering 15 million kilometers and serving approximately 1 million passengers daily Dubai Tramway : The first 100% catenary-free system in the Gulf (APS), equipped with platform screen doors and 24 kilometers of Alstom signalling, with around 25,000 daily riders and a one-third reduction in service-impacting failures since 2020

: The first 100% catenary-free system in the Gulf (APS), equipped with platform screen doors and 24 kilometers of Alstom signalling, with around 25,000 daily riders and a one-third reduction in service-impacting failures since 2020 Lusail Tramway in Qatar : The largest tram system in the Gulf, spanning 34 kilometers and utilizing 28 Citadis X05 trams, with about 23,000 passengers per day recorded during the World Cup in 2022

: The largest tram system in the Gulf, spanning 34 kilometers and utilizing 28 Citadis X05 trams, with about 23,000 passengers per day recorded during the World Cup in 2022 Riyadh Metro, Jeddah Airport People Mover, and AlUla Tramway : Projects that enhance automation, reliability, and sustainable urban mobility.

: Projects that enhance automation, reliability, and sustainable urban mobility. Decarbonization leadership: Alstom’s contributions to COP28 research highlight that expanding rail networks by 192,000 kilometers could prevent 1.8 gigatons of CO₂ emissions by 2050. Notably, rail transportation accounts for 8% of passengers and 7% of freight while only demanding 2% of the transport energy.

Alstom stands as a key driver in shaping a sustainable and efficient mobility landscape in the Gulf, contributing to both economic growth and environmental stewardship.ALSTOMTM, Avelia StreamTM, AveliaTM, CitadisTM are protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

