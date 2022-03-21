Alshaya Group, is the first in MENA to offer Global Hospitality Certification to help develop the careers of its employees.

The event marks a major step forward in recognizing skills in the industry and progressing talent with industry-assured recognition and Worldchefs’ global quality mark.

Kuwait: Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, has issued the first batch of Alshaya Global Hospitality Certification (AGHC), a unique international culinary certification to help develop the careers of its professional culinary employees.

Developed for Alshaya and endorsed by City & Guilds and Worldchefs, AGHC is the first of its kind in the region. The customized certification programme provides employees in Alshaya hospitality division with professional recognition for their skills and achievements, benchmarked to international standards.

The first group of 154 Alshaya chefs have received their AGHC certifications and were issued digital badges that represent their Certification achievements, allowing earners to showcase their skills. AGHC will make it possible for Alshaya employees to get recognized for the skills and experience they have developed and will help them stand out from the crowd as their career develops.

"Too often chefs do not get truly recognized for what they do or what they have accomplished with their culinary experience,” says Bill Zito, Head of Culinary Operations at Alshaya Group. “Partnering with Worldchefs allows us to truly certify and recognize chefs for what they have done, and gives them something to be proud of. It’s been a great journey and we are very happy to offer this unique experience and see so many talented Chefs get certified."

AGHC is fully funded by Alshaya for its employees as part of Alshaya’s ongoing investment in its people and provides a fully portable, practical, and professional qualification. Certification is broken down into five levels, depending on the employee’s expertise and level of responsibility. No exams or study time is needed, with certification based solely on experience and level of responsibility and assessed by an independent panel. Certification is made in the form of a customized digital badge, which provides a portable secure method to showcase achievements.

“I felt very happy when I came to know that I am now a certified Chef de Partie through the Worldchefs Global Certification made possible by Alshaya. It has given me the motivation and enthusiasm to develop my career within Princi and Alshaya, and to further my culinary journey,” shares Certified Chef de Partie Christopher Subho Gomes.

With a wide portfolio of award-winning restaurants including The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Texas RoadHouse, Asha’s, Dean & Deluca, Bouchon Bakery and Princi, Alshaya Group has a strong hospitality footprint in the MENA region. AGHC represents a major step forward in recognizing skills in the industry, and progressing talent with industry-assured recognition and Worldchefs’ global quality mark.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise which was first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering customers an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands, including: Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to delivering great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern, and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving retail portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, to local coffee shops, drive-thru’s and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be.

ABOUT WORLDCHEFS

The World Association of Chefs’ Societies, known as Worldchefs, is a dynamic global network of 110 chef associations worldwide. A leading voice in the hospitality industry, Worldchefs carries 91 years of history since its founding at the Sorbonne by the venerable Auguste Escoffier. Representing a mobilized international membership of culinary professionals, Worldchefs is committed to advancing the profession and leveraging the influence of the chef jacket for the betterment of the industry and humanity at large.

Worldchefs is dedicated to raising culinary standards and social awareness through these core focus areas:

Education – Worldchefs offers support for education and professional development through the landmark Worldchefs Academy online training program, a diverse network of Worldchefs Education Partners and curriculum, and the world’s first Global Hospitality Certification recognizing on-the-job skills in hospitality;

Networking – Worldchefs connects culinary professionals around the world through their online community platform and provides a gateway for industry networking opportunities through endorsed events and the biennial Worldchefs Congress & Expo;

Competition – Worldchefs sets global standards for competition rules, provides Competition Seminars and assurance of Worldchefs Certified Judges, and operates the prestigious Global Chefs Challenge;

Humanitarianism & Sustainability – Worldchefs Feed the Planet and World Chefs Without Borders programs relieve food poverty, deliver crisis support, and promote sustainability across the globe.

For more information about Worldchefs, visit us at www.worldchefs.org.