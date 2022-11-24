Partnership with Alshaya will continue brand expansion into Qatar and UAE with new stores and eCommerce sites

Kuwait – Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators, today marked the debut of alo in Kuwait, a renowned premium lifestyle brand, with launching online and opening in The Avenues. The partnership reflects Alshaya’s retail growth strategy that prioritizes guest experience, convenience, and community.

Sprawling across 500 sqm, the in-store experience builds on alo’s global mission to spread mindful movements, inspire wellness, and create community. The store’s widespread layout is expertly curated to bring the latest collections to full display, including high-performance activewear, as well as fashion forward, on-trend leisurewear.

The Los Angeles-based brand aims to elevate luxury athleisure from the studio to the street, with high-quality, ethically made, and environmentally friendly active apparel and wellness products for both men and women.

Speaking about the opening of the brand in Kuwait, alo Yoga Co-Founder and Co-CEO Danny Harris said: “As a brand which supports wellbeing, alo has a strong synergy with the cultured lifestyle enjoyed in the Middle East. We're looking forward to connecting with our community in Kuwait through our website and at our first retail store in The Avenues in Kuwait. The move to enter Kuwait is part of the brand's retail growth strategy, focusing on convenience, guest experience, and community as we introduce Alo to our newest markets."

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, said, " We’re really pleased to open the new store today, partnering with alo Yoga to bring our customers an exceptional experience. The past few years have witnessed a steady growth in customers wanting to shop for athleisure styles, keeping with changing trends towards a healthier lifestyle and fitness-focused fashion and we are looking forward to welcoming Kuwait customers.”

alo’s journey will continue across the region with additional stores and eCommerce sites in Qatar and UAE, set to launch by early 2023.

Stay tuned for more details on Instagram @alome or visit aloyoga.com.kw.

-Ends-

alo Yoga

alo Yoga (alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, alo has become a global leader in activewear design and franchised fabrics. Since day one, alo has been eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. alo is available online and alo Sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Diego, Scottsdale, Austin, and select retailers.

Today, alo operates 17 stores and ships globally via its website.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Turkey, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern, and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Diala Nahle, Sr. External Communications Manager (Corporate)

Email: diala.nahle@alshaya.com

Andrea Burman, Associate Director of Global Public Relations

Email: Andrea.Burman@aloyoga.com