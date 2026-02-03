Global luxury brands, including LVMH, Estee Lauder and L’Oreal, as well as retail specialist Galleria Mall, and Majid Al Futtaim, are driving demand as Alpha Nero delivers high-end projects in the GCC and worldwide

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Alpha Nero, the Dubai-founded luxury retail fitout and shopfitting specialist, has announced a period of significant global growth, securing a 37% increase in contracts and a 20% growth in the number of projects compared to 2024, as demand for premium, innovative retail environments continues to accelerate in the GCC and globally.

The company, which has witnessed strong international growth in the last year, and is expected to reach 55 international markets within the next decade with several of the world’s leading luxury brands, including Al Fardan Jewellery, Dolce & Gabbana, LVMH, L’Oreal, Puig, Tom Ford and Estee Lauder delivering a 30% year-on-year increase in high-end retail and interior boutique builds across fashion, beauty, fine jewellery.

The company has also increased its presence in ultra-luxury retail and hospitality developments, including DAMAC, Majid Al Futtaim, Galleria Mall, and Abu Dhabi Airport.

New markets entered in 2025 included India, South Africa, Singapore, and the Philippines. Among the standout achievements was the delivery of the first-ever Gucci Beauty boutique in India, as well as a series of high-end builds across fashion, beauty, and fine jewellery.

Alpha Nero also completed the Lancôme Café de la Rose concept, creating the world’s first brand-mark café within an airport environment at Hamad International Airport in Qatar. This was only the second Café de la Rose globally, following the flagship location on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Simon Hacker, CEO and Founder of Alpha Nero, said: “When Alpha Nero was founded in 2014, our vision centred on what luxury manufacturing and retail fitout could look like in the long term. Seeing the business grow from Dubai into key international markets, and having the confidence to predict growth across 55 global markets within the next 10 years, is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“2025 was a year of solid expansion, new market entry, and product diversification, driven by an exceptional team and shared commitment to quality and craftsmanship. So far in 2026, we’ve already made significant strides with landmark contracts, a bold project pipeline, and continued growth across both retail and residential sectors.”

The launch of Alpha Nero’s 120,000 sqft manufacturing facility has enabled the company to scale its operations, meet growing international demand, and expand. Further reinforcing its market strength, Alpha Nero has also signed a USD 30 million contract for a Dubai giga-project, representing one of the largest commissions in the company’s history and signalling strong confidence from institutional and ultra-high-value clients.

Looking ahead, the company has forecast continued growth, with revenue expected to increase by 25% in 2026, building on a year centred on further expansion, diversification, and record contract wins.

“The foundations we’ve built over the past decade give us real confidence as we continue to scale responsibly, invest in our people and facilities, and deliver exceptional projects for clients worldwide. The momentum we’re seeing positions Alpha Nero extremely well for the next phase of growth,” concluded Hacker.

About Alpha Nero

Founded in 2014 by CEO Simon Hacker, Alpha Nero is a Dubai-based, award-winning manufacturing and design firm specialising in bespoke fit-out and turnkey interior solutions across hospitality, retail, F&B, residential, and commercial sectors. Alpha Nero is recognised for creating tailored luxury environments that seamlessly merge creativity, precision, and impact, taking concepts from blueprint to build, while advancing sustainability through the measurement of carbon emissions across scopes with its proprietary green technology.

