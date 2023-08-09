SALALAH: Well-known Omani electrical contracting firm Alpha Electric & Contracting Co. recently took delivery of a sizable fleet of Isuzu’s D-Max pick-up trucks, universally renowned for their durability, dependability and performance.

In all, 19 vehicles were handed over to the Salalah-based contracting firm at an informal ceremony hosted by the Dhofar branch of OTE Group, exclusive distributors of Isuzu trucks in the Sultanate of Oman. Shaikh Fawzi Salem Abdullah Al Shanfari, Managing Partner of Alpha Electric & Contracting Co, received the vehicles from a senior representative of Isuzu – OTE Group at the event.

The D-Max pick-up truck from Isuzu boasts unparalleled toughness, brute strength and stamina, making it the ideal choice for businesses seeking a combination of power and efficiency.

Reengineered from the ground up, the all-new 2023 edition of the D-Max is muscular in design, stylish and strong. With new Bi-LED headlamps, sporty alloys and enhanced aerodynamics, the latest generation of this globally popular pick-up truck offers practicality and purpose both on and off-road.

The D-Max features a robust, yet refined, 3.0L diesel engine, with a performance that reinforces Isuzu’s reputation for durability. Highly regarded for its 4x4 performance, the D-Max comes with a substantially enhanced interior and driving dynamics while staying true to its core attributes as a popular working vehicle.

Scores of businesses in Oman continue to benefit from the immense value that the Isuzu D-Max represents to their operational success. Supplementing this value is the superior after-sales service support provided by exclusive distributors OTE Group, which oversees a nationwide service network. For more details on Isuzu, please call 800-50004.

-Ends-