Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alongside VMS Bridge 2025, Value Makers Studio (VMS) announced its participation in the current investment rounds of two high-potential startups: Ballurh and Arab Therapy, reinforcing its commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

VMS × Ballurh

Ballurh is a Saudi startup reshaping how restaurants grow in the digital era by developing a unified operating system and integrated tools to manage and grow revenues on delivery platforms while running operations with intelligence and ease. Today, the company powers the growth of more than 400 restaurants and has analyzed over SAR 1 billion in transactions through its B2B SaaS platform, which leverages data and AI to give operators a single solution to manage campaigns, track revenues, and handle financial reconciliations seamlessly.

Motaz Abuonq, Founder & CEO of VMS, said:

“Ballurh addresses one of the toughest challenges in the digital restaurant economy: how operators can achieve sustainable growth and profitability on delivery platforms. The company’s traction, along with recognition at global and local competitions such as the Entrepreneurship World Cup (Top 100 globally) and MIT StartSmart Saudi (Top 3 locally), are clear indicators of its path to becoming a category-leading SaaS platform. With its data-first approach aligned with global trends and Vision 2030, this partnership reflects our commitment at VMS to backing companies that are building the future of data and AI in Saudi Arabia.”



Abdulwahab AlZaidi, Co-Founder & CEO of Ballurh, added:

“Our partnership with VMS is more than capital; it is a strategic boost that accelerates our expansion and connects us to a high-quality network of investors and partners. Today, more than 95% of restaurants’ digital sales flow through delivery platforms, and the challenge is turning that growth into real profitability. Ballurh is building the operating system that solves this challenge while developing a best-in-class tech stack that empowers restaurants to manage digital growth and investments in a data-driven, more autonomous way.”

Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage (F&B) sector represents a market opportunity of more than $30 billion, with over 100,000 restaurants competing in a fast-evolving digital landscape. This partnership marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of this vital industry.

VMS × Arab Therapy

VMS also announced its investment in Arab Therapy, the leading mental health platfrom the leading platform that started in Berlin, Germany, and, with the support of VMS, expanded to the Kingdom to provide online mental health services.

Arab Therapy provides confidential remote therapy sessions with licensed professionals, making advanced mental health services accessible across the region and globally. It also delivers corporate mental wellness programs, enabling companies to invest in employee wellbeing, balance, and productivity.

“Supporting mental health is a vital part of building resilient, future-ready societies. With Arab Therapy, we see a venture combining high impact with strong scalability,” added Abuonq.

Tareq Dalbah, Co-Founder and CEO of Arab Therapy, added:

The partnership with VMS represents a transformative step in Arab Therapy’s journey. It goes beyond financial investment, as it reinforces our mission to bring the best global practices to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Arab Therapy is proud to introduce advanced expertise from leading German and European universities in the field of mental health to the Kingdom, contributing to empowering individuals and companies with access to psychotherapy services that meet international standards. This approach aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly the Quality of Life initiative, as we strive to make mental health a fundamental pillar of community well-being and enhanced productivity.”

About Value Makers Studio (VMS)

VMS is a leading venture studio empowering MENA entrepreneurs and global startups to thrive in the Saudi market. With deep market expertise and strategic connections, VMS helps startups navigate challenges and accelerate growth. Its tailored approach focuses on innovation, scalability, and risk reduction to drive long-term success. Through impactful partnerships and programs aligned with Vision 2030, VMS is shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the region.