Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the recently celebrated World Environment Day, Aloft Dubai Creek is one in action to protect the environment through their sustainability initiatives and partaking in the Dubai Can project by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

In line with the goal of the Dubai Can, the urban lifestyle hotel is putting Eshara Water Dispenser in almost every area in the hotel, including the Staff Cafeteria, Kitchen Area, Swimming Pool, Re:charge Gym, and Tactic Meeting Rooms, wherein they will be putting glass bottles filled with water from the Eshara Water Dispenser.

Aiming to eliminate plastic bottle consumption, they encourage guests and staff to use refillable water bottles by displaying an Aloft Dubai Can next to the dispenser.

The hotel manager of Aloft Dubai Creek, Mr. Zee Bassila, said, “We believe and value the significant impact that this initiative can give not only to our guests but, most importantly, to the environment. We are honored to contribute to the successful outcome of this project and look forward to participating in more sustainability projects and activities in the future.”

For reservations or inquiries, contact +971 4 210 3333 or bookme.accd@alofthotels.com

-Ends-

Press Contact:

Edwin Mercado

Cluster Marketing Specialist

Email: edwin.mercado@marriott.com

About Aloft Dubai Creek:

Designed for the ‘always-on’ global travelers, the four-star hotel, Aloft Dubai Creek sets the perfect stage for an urban leisure escape with dazzling views over Dubai Creek, as well as the Old and New Dubai. Perfectly located in the heart of the city, Aloft Dubai Creek offers easy-breezy access to City Centre Deira, an upscale mall and only 3.6 kilometers from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

With 14 floors, and a total of 279 rooms, 25 suites and 6 meeting rooms – guests will be treated to a pampering stay at the hotel including the ultra-comfortable signature bed, walk-in shower, custom amenities by Bliss ® Spa and more.

A full range dining option is available at the property featuring the international cuisine restaurant –The Canteen and Refuel by Aloft, Han Shi Fu, a modern Chinese, and Asian Fusion gastropub and the first vegetarian and vegan high energy cocktail bar, restaurant, and lounge – Epitome Dubai.

Guests can stay connected with complimentary hotel-wide wired and WiFi High-Speed Internet Access. The plug and play connectivity station charges all your gadgets and links to the 49” LCD TV to maximize work and play all throughout your stay at Aloft.