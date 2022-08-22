Kuwait: US-based premium lifestyle brand Alo Yoga will debut in Kuwait this November in partnership with leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group. The partnership includes plans to roll out new stores and eCommerce sites in Kuwait, Qatar, and UAE.

Founded in 2007 in Los Angeles by Danny Harris and Marco Degeorge, Alo Yoga is the fastest growing activewear brand, seen on celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

The move to enter Kuwait, Qatar, and UAE is part of the brand's retail growth strategy. "As a brand which supports wellbeing, Alo has a strong synergy with the cultured lifestyle enjoyed in the Middle East," said Alo Yoga Co-Founder and Co-CEO Danny Harris. "We're looking forward to connecting with our community in Kuwait, Qatar, and UAE, through our website and at our first retail store opening at The Avenues in Kuwait later this year. Our retail expansion model will focus on convenience, guest experience, and community as we introduce Alo to our newest markets."

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, said, "The past few years have witnessed a steady growth in customers wanting to shop for athleisure styles, keeping with changing trends towards a healthier lifestyle and fitness-focused fashion. Alo Yoga is an immensely popular and highly successful lifestyle brand. We are delighted to partner with them to bring our customers an exceptional in-store and online experience."

Alongside the opening of the Kuwait store, the brand will also mark its online presence in late 2022, allowing shoppers to purchase apparel and accessories for both men and women. In early 2023, Alshaya plans to open its second and third middle eastern Alo Yoga retail locations in Doha and Dubai.