The partnership forms part of Almosafer’s strategy to boost tourism in the Kingdom by offering safe and convenient modes of transportation to residents and visitors

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has signed a partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to enhance travel across the Haramain High Speed Railway network and expand offerings to Almosafer travellers.

Under the agreement, which serves as a first distribution partnership for Haramain High Speed Railway, Almosafer will promote the train’s offerings as a truly convenient means of transport for travellers exploring the Kingdom, as well as for pilgrims, tourists and other travellers visiting the two holy cities. The high-speed luxury train provides a safe and fast method of travelling, linking the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah through Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City, along a 450 km route.

The agreement will offer the option of high-speed railway travel via platforms across Almosafer’s portfolio of businesses including the consumer segment; Discover Saudi, the destination management company; and Mawasim, the Hajj and Umrah tour operator.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “Rail travel is a truly great way to explore the Kingdom in comfort and Haramain High Speed Railway facilitates seamless travel between the Holy sites and major cities in KSA. This partnership is an exciting opportunity that enables more of our customers to experience high-end rail travel and underlines our commitment to creating opportunities for sustainable ways of travel, in support of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Rayan Alharbi, VP of Haramain High Speed Railway, said: “This partnership affirms our commitment to establishing strategic partnerships with leading national entities that contribute directly to making the Haramain High Speed Railway services a safe, fast and convenient transport option for a larger base of customers. As the volume of people travelling to the holy cities continues to rise, this partnership will contribute to enhancing our reach among residents and visitors in the Kingdom.”

-Ends-

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

For more information:

Nivine William | Cin Yeung

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | cin.yeung@bcw-global.com