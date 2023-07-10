The partnership underlines Almosafer’s commitment to developing enhanced offerings for customers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has partnered with Al Rajhi Takaful, the provider of first-class, innovative, and ethical insurance solutions, to provide customers of its consumer segment in Saudi Arabia free trip insurance with every flight booking.

The trip insurance will be automatically included with every international and domestic flight booking made across Almosafer‘s consumer touchpoints including the Almosafer app, the website, the call centre, WhatsApp and retail outlets, providing Almosafer’s customers with added assurance and confidence to travel.

Al Rajhi Takaful Company is one of the leading companies in the insurance sector and provides various insurance solutions that include all products for individuals and Corporate.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “We are continuously strengthening our offering to enhance the customer experience with products and services that are relevant to our travellers. With this new trip insurance from Al Rajhi Takaful, our Saudi customers will have peace of mind relating to their travel and enjoy a stress-free trip.”

Mr. Saud Ghonem Bin Ghonem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Rajhi Takaful, explained that: “We are fully aware of the importance of comfort when traveling, consequently the travel insurance policy from Al Rajhi Takaful is issued to provide relief to citizens and residents from the risks of what may happen during travel “God forbid”, and to provide a safe and enjoyable travel experience. We are proud of this partnership with Almosafer, which is one of the leading travel companies in the Kingdom. In this agreement, we look forward to providing exceptional care and attention to all beneficiaries.”

Almosafer continuously seeks strategic partnerships in order to enhance its offerings for its customers and ensure seamless user experiences. The free trip insurance will be available to travellers for a limited time period with every flight booking.

-Ends-

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

For more information:

Nivine William | Cin Yeung

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | cin.yeung@bcw-global.com