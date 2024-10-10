Mawasim’s new office in the heart of the Holy City will provide opportunities to further grow Hajj & Umrah travel sector

Riyadh, KSA: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced the launch of Hajj and Umrah tour operator Mawasim’s new office in Makkah. The grand opening, which was attended by key players from the hospitality sector and beyond, reaffirms Almosafer’s status as a champion for tourism in Saudi Arabia. As a holistic travel platform, Almosafer’s strategic choice of location for Mawasim’s new office, will further enable the development of inbound religious tourism.

The opening of the new office in Makkah is part of Almosafer’s mission to drive further the robust growth of religious tourism in the country in line with the Pilgrimage Experience Program under Saudi Vision 2030. The new office's location will enable Mawasim to continue to be at the centre of the Hajj and Umrah tourism ecosystem. Local suppliers and partners will have direct access to the Mawasim team on the ground, and business opportunities can be explored even more seamlessly.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said: “As a champion of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, Almosafer is wholeheartedly committed to supporting the Kingdom’s vision for positioning Makkah as one of the country’s critical business hubs. Our advanced technological reach and expert onsite management ensure best-in-class services to our strategic partners in Makkah and worldwide. The opening of the new Mawasim branch will enable us to work seamlessly with our partners to offer exceptional travel memories to our valued customers in the Holy City.”

With a proven track record of delivering seamless Hajj and Umrah services for pilgrims from around the world, Mawasim has facilitated the travel of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to the holy sites. Mawasim’s market expertise and the technological prowess of Almosafer as a travel platform, alongside strategic partnerships, have ensured a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Mawasim offers religious travel solutions, high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets. The trusted solutions provider for Hajj and Umrah tourism, Mawasim offers a strong network and competitive rates.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfillment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella: