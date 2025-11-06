Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has expanded its strategic partnership with VisitBritain, Britain’s national tourism agency, to further promote Britain as a top destination for Saudi travellers.

The partnership, formalized during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, reinforces the ongoing collaboration between the two entities, aligning with growing demand and stronger travel links between Saudi Arabia and Britain.

VisitBritain’s research shows strong interest among GCC travellers in exploring destinations beyond London, from Britain’s idyllic coast and countryside to its vibrant cities, cultural and sporting events, royal heritage, film and TV locations, and luxury experiences. This partnership with Almosafer is set to showcase the nations and regions of Britain and to develop a new portfolio of high-value packages featuring signature experiences found only in Great Britain.

Oxford Economics data shows that Britain remains one of the top 10 destinations for Saudi travellers and continues to see robust year-round demand. Through this partnership, Almosafer will highlight the most exciting and trending destinations across Britain with bespoke offers, targeted campaigns, and travel experiences designed to showcase the country’s culture, heritage, and modern appeal to Saudi audiences.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said, “Our continued collaboration with VisitBritain underscores our shared commitment to enriching travel experiences for Saudi travellers. The United Kingdom remains a timeless favourite, offering a unique blend of heritage, diversity, and contemporary experiences. Together with VisitBritain, we look forward to deepening engagement with Saudi travellers and showcasing the best of Britain through our platforms and tailored offerings.”

Gary Robson, VisitBritain Director for Europe, Middle East & India, said:

“We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with Almosafer to inspire more visitors from Saudi Arabia to choose Britain. Saudi travellers are among our highest-spending international visitors, and this collaboration is a valuable opportunity to deepen relationships in one of our key GCC markets. Through our campaigns in English and Arabic, tailored content, and social media platforms, we’re highlighting the very best of our nations and regions to Saudi travellers. With enhanced airline connectivity and the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme (ETA) making it easier than ever to visit, we look forward to welcoming even more Saudi visitors in the coming years.”

VisitBritain’s latest forecast estimates 404,000 visits from Saudi Arabia to the UK this year. Visitors from Saudi Arabia are forecast to spend £975 million in 2025 on their trips to the UK, up 26% on 2024.

Britain remains a premium, high-interest destination for Almosafer, attracting consistent demand across both leisure and business segments. Through its seamless digital ecosystem and strategic collaborations, Almosafer continues to deliver high-quality travel experiences for Saudi customers across all touchpoints.