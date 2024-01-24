Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced a strategic partnership with Mabaat, an innovative short and medium-term rental platform, specialised in managing units on behalf of their respective owners, to bridge the gap in the demand for more flexible accommodation options to service the growing number of domestic and international tourists in the Kingdom. The partnership will transform the travel experience for diversified market segments across Almosafer’s omnichannel networks by connecting them to mid and high-end private homes and compounds onboarded on Mabaat’s unique digital platform.

With Saudi Arabia planning to invest USD1 trillion in the tourism sector and aiming to attract 150 million tourists a year by end of the decade in line with its ambitious Vision 2030, the collaboration between Almosafer and Mabaat signifies a commitment to deliver unparalleled and seamless travel services in a rapidly evolving market.

The renaissance in tourism that Saudi Arabia is currently experiencing has led to a vibrant market for serviced apartments, and increased growth in this segment will be critical in meeting the anticipated demands that Vision 2030 will deliver. Catering to the high-quality accommodation requirements of a growing number of MICE and leisure visitors has also opened vast opportunities in the short and medium-term rental segment and across key markets in the Kingdom.

Mabaat onboards properties on its digital platform and other platforms and manages them on behalf of their owners under a high level of transparency and efficiency. Property partners and guests receive real-time information, and the platform has streamlined vital operations like booking and payment, cleaning schedules, property maintenance updates, and much more.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said: “The partnership with Mabaat platform, the first platform specialised in managing properties on behalf of their owners and operating them in short, medium and long-term rental operations, is part of our strategy to continuously innovate to meet the evolving needs and elevate the travel experience of our customers. Integrating Mabaat's cutting-edge short and medium-term rental platform into Almosafer’s omnichannel networks will not only address the growing demand for quality flexible accommodation but also ensure that our customers have access to a diverse range of high-quality private homes and compounds. The partnership is a testament to our shared vision of reshaping the travel landscape in Saudi Arabia by capitalising on emerging consumer trends and providing exceptional choices for our customers."

Talal Saleh Alsorayai, Founder and CEO of Mabaat platform said: “We are proud to cooperate with Almosafer, the leading travel platform, and this partnership is a stepping stone that will enrich the experiences of travellers, both tourists and residents. Mabaat is a flexible platform that is supported by the Tourism Development Fund in Saudi Arabia and all government departments in the tourism sector. We work together to provide better ways and better standards of hospitality for tourists in terms of quality, and we do so in line with the national tourism goals under the umbrella of Vision 2030.”

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfillment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities platform for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

