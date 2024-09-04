Features comprehensive mental health services, including 24 dedicated rooms

Aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes enhancing mental health services and expanding healthcare infrastructure

Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia: Almoosa Health Group (“Almoosa”), a leading healthcare group in Saudi Arabia, announced the grand opening of its cutting-edge Mental Health Centre in Almoosa Rehabilitation Hospital, operating under the name Rafa Mental Health Centre (Rafa). With the opening of Rafa, Almoosa becomes the first healthcare provider in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province to deliver comprehensive mental health services.

Rafa Mental Health Centre aligns with Almoosa’s ambition to significantly elevate the standard of mental health care in the Eastern Province by addressing critical gaps in the mental health market. The centre offers state-of-the-art psychological rehabilitation programmes for the residents of the region and neighbouring countries, aiming to help patients with mental health conditions achieve psychological balance and self-reliance. Housing a multidisciplinary team, including psychiatrists, psychologists, occupational therapists, dietitians, and social workers who work collectively to provide the best possible care, Rafa will serve patients from childhood to the elderly and ensure the highest quality of psychiatric evaluations, treatments, and holistic care.

The Centre’s comprehensive outpatient services include comprehensive psychological assessments and tailored psychotherapy to meet the individual needs of each patient. It also includes up-to-date medication management, personalized individual and family psychotherapy, and holistic therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), art therapy, and recreation therapy. Inpatient services feature the latest advancements in psychopharmacology and psychotherapy offered in a supportive environment, with 24 spacious private rooms designed with natural light, to create a serene and restorative space for patient recovery.

Malek Almoosa, Chief Executive Officer of Almoosa Health said: “We’re immensely proud to open the Rafa Mental Health Centre and to help bridge existing gap in mental health care provision in the Eastern Province. Our ambition for Rafa is to address the rising demand for mental health services and greatly enhance the quality of life for individuals with mental health conditions, while reducing the stigma associated with seeking mental health treatment.

“The highly experienced, internationally trained team at Rafa is committed to delivering the highest quality of mental health care through evidence-based treatments and personalized care plans, providing a welcoming and healing environment that supports lasting recovery and well-being.”

Specialized Services and Treatment Programs

Rafa Mental Health Centre’s comprehensive range of specialized services and treatment programs cover childhood psychiatric disorders (autism, ADHD, learning disorders), adult psychiatric disorders (mood disorders like depression and bipolar disorders), anxiety disorders (generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, phobias, PTSD) and obsessive-compulsive disorders, Psychotic disorders (schizophrenia, delusions). Additionally, specialized care is provided for elderly patients experiencing dementia and behavioral changes, in collaboration with geriatric medicine and rehabilitation services.

The opening of the centre demonstrates Almoosa Health’s broader commitment to elevating the standard of healthcare services and facilities in Saudi Arabia. Almoosa’s continued investment in enhancement and expansion also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes enhancing mental health services, adopting innovative care models and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

About Almoosa Health Group

Almoosa Health is a leading healthcare provider, operating a network of 730 patient beds across the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Since its inception, Almoosa has consistently delivered innovative and patient-centred healthcare services. Almoosa is invested in a variety of healthcare and educational pursuits, operating a Specialist Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital which both operate a total of 290 clinics.

Almoosa Health holds numerous international accreditations including from the Joint Commission International (JCI), American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), recognizing its impressive infrastructure of healthcare facilities devoted to patient safety. It provides an extensive scope of services, encompassing acute care, active rehabilitation, long-term care, home healthcare services, and pharmacies. Furthermore, it leverages its resources to foster healthcare education via the Almoosa College of Healthcare Sciences.



