Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Almasar Alshamil Education (the “Company” or including its subsidiaries the “Group”), the leading provider of specialized education in the GCC, today announces the offer price range and commencement of participating entities’ bidding and book-building process for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

The price range for the Offering has been set between SAR 18.50 and SAR 19.50 per share (the “Price Range”), implying a total offering size of between SAR 568 million and SAR 599 million. The Price Range for the Offering implies a market capitalization at listing of between SAR 1,894 million and SAR 1,997 million. The institutional book-building period commences today, 2 November 2025G, and will end at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 6 November 2025G. The Final Offer Price will be determined at the end of the institutional book-building period. The Offering Period for Individual Subscribers will be open for three days, commencing on 18 November 2025G and closing at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 20 November 2025G.

OFFERING DETAILS

The Offering comprises 30,720,400 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of ten Saudi riyals (SAR 10), representing 30% of the Company’s share capital. Initially, all Offer Shares will be allocated to Participating Parties. If Individual Subscribers fully subscribe for their allocation, 9,216,120 shares, representing 30% of the total Offer Shares, will be made available to them, while 21,504,280 shares, representing 70% of the total Offer Shares, will be allocated to Participating Parties.

The Company appointed SNB Capital as its financial advisor, lead manager, and underwriter (the “Financial Advisor”) in connection with the offering. SNB Capital and EFG Hermes Saudi Arabia were also appointed as joint bookrunners for the institutional tranche.

The Offering is restricted to the following two groups of investors:

Tranche (A): Participating Parties: This tranche includes institutional investors entitled to participate in the Book Building Process, such as investment funds, companies, Qualified Foreign Investors (QFIs), Foreign Strategic Investors (FSIs), GCC corporate investors, and other foreign investors under SWAP agreements. Participating Parties registered in the Kingdom may obtain bid forms from the Bookrunners during the book-building period, while non-registered investors may submit bids by email. The minimum subscription size for Participating Parties is 100,000 shares and the maximum is 5,120,065 shares. The final allocation of Offer Shares will be determined by the Company in consultation with the Bookrunners based on demand and market conditions.

The institutional book-building period commences today, 2 November 2025G, and will end at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 6 November 2025G. Participating Parties may subscribe for the Offer Shares through the Bookrunners during the book-building process, which will take place prior to the Offering of the Shares to Individual Subscribers.

The Offering Period for Individual Subscribers will open on 18 November 2025G and close at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 20 November 2025G. Individual Subscribers who wish to subscribe to the Offer Shares may do so by completing the Subscription Application Form in line with the instructions provided by the Receiving Agents. Subscribers who have previously participated in an IPO may also apply through internet, phone, or ATM channels offered by their Receiving Agent, provided their personal details remain unchanged and they hold an active investment portfolio with a licensed brokerage. All Individual Subscribers must have an active stock portfolio with a Capital Market Institution affiliated with their chosen Receiving Agent; otherwise, the subscription will be deemed invalid. An announcement of the final allocation will be made no later than 26 November 2025G, and the refund of the excess subscription monies, if any, will be made no later than 2 December 2025G.

The Company’s shares will be listed on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the Offering and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering (the “Net Offering Proceeds”) will be paid directly to Amanat Special Education and Care Holdings Ltd. being the Selling Shareholder, and the Company will not receive any portion of the Offering proceeds.

IPO TIMETABLE

Price range announcement and institutional book-building commencement 11/05/1447H (2/11/2025G) End of institutional book-building period End at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 15/05/1447H (6/11/ 2025G) Retail subscription period 27/05/1447H (18/11/2025G) and close at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 29/05/1447H (20/11/ 2025G) Announcement of final allocation of the Offer Shares No later than 05/06/1447H (26/11/2025G) Refund of excess subscription amounts (if any) No later than 11/06/1447H (2/12/2025G) Listing on Saudi Exchange (conditional) Trading of the Company’s shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange is expected to start after completion of all of the relevant legal requirements and procedures. The trading commencement date of the Shares will be announced on Tadawul’s website (www.saudiexchange.sa).

To view the full Prospectus and for information on how to subscribe, please visit https://masareducation.com/IPO or www.cma.org.sa.

