Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, and in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Ahsa, Almarai honored the winners of the 16th Almarai Veterinary Medicine Award for GCC countries during the Second International Conference of the Saudi Veterinary Medical Association, held at King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa. The award, hosted by King Faisal University, reflects Almarai's ongoing commitment to supporting public health and enhancing food security in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.

Launched in 2006, this prestigious award serves as a pioneering platform to recognize the efforts of distinguished veterinarians at both local and regional levels. It celebrates leaders and innovators in this vital field, highlighting their critical role in safeguarding public health and protecting livestock, which contributes to the development of the national economy. The award also emphasizes the importance of scientific and field research, encouraging innovation across various veterinary disciplines while promoting the profession's stature due to its positive impact on society. Over the past 16 years, the award has honored 91 winners, including researchers, students, and practitioners. This year’s edition recognized six outstanding specialists from Saudi Arabia and the GCC in various categories, alongside two distinguished students.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Badr, CEO of Almarai, stated: “At Almarai, we reaffirm our commitment to the veterinary sector due to its pivotal role in supporting both quantitative and qualitative aspects of food security. This aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, nutritious foods that enrich consumers' lives every day. The Almarai Veterinary Medicine Award exemplifies our continuous efforts to enhance food security and support sustainable development in the Kingdom and the region. Recognizing outstanding specialists in this field underscores our dedication to empowering national talent and developing the livestock sector as an integral part of our strategy to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This effort also strengthens our position as a leading producer and distributor of food and beverages in the Middle East.”

The award is part of Almarai’s corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at improving quality of life and community health. It comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant progress in agricultural and veterinary fields, driven by Vision 2030, which focuses on achieving food security and enhancing private sector participation in sustainable development.

It is worth noting that Almarai is committed to launching numerous programs, initiatives, and awards in partnership with public and private sectors. These include the "Almarai Veterinary Medicine Award" and the "Almarai Scientific Innovation Award," among others. These initiatives aim to support young talents in advancing food security, highlight internationally pioneering work in food systems, and inspire future generations to prioritize research, development, and innovation in the field.

