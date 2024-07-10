The architectural wonder, situated on the stunning Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, is a contemporary work of art, boasting 422 state-of-the-art units with the most breath-taking ocean views



Dubai, UAE: Almal Real Estate Development, a leading investment and development company in Dubai focusing on hospitality and residential projects, has won the ‘Iconic Design of the Year’ award at the inaugural UAE Realty Awards 2024 for its flagship project, ‘The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences’. This accolade recognizes the project’s ground-breaking design, which seamlessly combines natural elements with contemporary aesthetics to create a unique and luxurious experience.



Organized by Finance World Magazine, with Khaleej Times as the official media partner, the UAE Realty Awards 2024 celebrate exceptional achievements in the real estate sector. The event took place at Atlantis The Palm on July 6, 2024, honouring outstanding projects and developers in the Middle East.



Perched gracefully on the shores of Al Marjan Island, ‘The Unexpected Hotel and Residence’ embodies a striking architectural vision. Its design expertly integrates with the ocean waves, creating a captivating synergy with its natural surroundings. Each element of the structure harmonises with the gentle rhythm of the sea, inviting guests to indulge in the tranquillity of coastal living.



In a mesmerising fusion of artistry and scientific ingenuity, the company’s designers utilised the concept of cymatics throughout the entire design process. Drawing inspiration from the captivating patterns formed by sound wave vibrations on various mediums like sand and water, the architectural and interior designs reflect these awe-inspiring formations. Both the exteriors and interiors of the building are adorned with these marvels, infusing the space with a sense of natural wonder throughout.



The project features 422 stylish units with stunning Gulf views, an infinity rooftop pool, a beach club, a spa, and five dining areas. Palladium Hotel Group, with over five decades of experience, will manage the operation of the project under The Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand. Design & ARchitecture Bureau (DAR), Lead Design Consultant of the project, will be managing all aspects of the property’s lifecycle.



Saja Hamad, Lead Architect, Projects Development, Almal Real Estate Development commented on the project, “We are immensely proud to receive this award for The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residence, this recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in design and our dedication to creating spaces that inspire and captivate. We extend our deepest gratitude to Design & ARchitecture bureau (DAR), our esteemed design partner, for their innovative approach and exceptional creativity that brought this project to life.”



Further influenced by the tranquil allure of the coastline by day and the vibrant pulse of nightlife, the design brings out the best of these dual atmospheres. Light-coloured materials establish a clean and inviting ambience during the day, in unison with the natural surroundings. By night, dynamic lighting, including an LED archway and backlit hanging fabrics resembling ocean waves, transform the space into an enchanting, vibrant environment. The design ensures a harmonious flow from the exterior to the interior, with the landscape acting as a connecting thread throughout the property. Through a thoughtful fusion of hardscape and softscape elements, intimate dining alcoves, secluded pocket gardens, and enchanting event spaces are sculpted, each exuding an aura of exclusivity and warmth.



The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residences is set to open in 2026, bringing iconic Ibiza experiences to the UAE. Through this project, Almal Real Estate Development’s commitment has been further bolstered by attracting more than 280 million USD in investments within the region, reinforcing its position as one of the key players in the industry. Moreover, the development aligns strategically with Ras Al Khaimah's vision for expanding its tourism offerings, complementing the Emirate's aim to establish Al Marjan Island as a premier destination for luxury hospitality and entertainment.



For more information about Almal Real Estate Development, visit www.almal-investments.com.

