Dubai, UAE: Almal Real Estate Development has recently announced an official partnership with United Football Club (United FC), marking the beginning of a long-term, purpose-led collaboration that goes far beyond traditional sponsorship. Rooted in shared values and a unified vision, this partnership will champion youth empowerment, community upliftment, and establish a legacy of excellence across both real estate and sport.

As a leading UAE-based real estate developer, Almal is known for its progressive approach to building destinations that enrich lives. This new alliance reflects Almal’s continued dedication to using real estate as a tool for positive societal change, creating not only homes of distinction but communities of winners. By joining forces with United FC, the company extends this mission beyond bricks and mortar, investing in the next generation and championing talent, resilience, and unity.

At its core, this partnership is built on synergy. United FC’s motto, “We are United, We are Family, We Develop Class”, echoes Almal’s own belief in creating lasting value and impact. Together, both organisations aim to inspire young people from all backgrounds to dream big and pursue greatness, both on the pitch and in life. The collaboration will see Almal support United FC’s efforts in developing youth talent, expanding its academy, and enhancing its facilities, reinforcing a culture of high performance and inclusion.

Aiming to build a better future together, Almal and United FC are united in their aspiration to be community leaders, each bringing a global mindset, multicultural spirit, and dedication to social progress. Through initiatives that span player development, community engagement, and inclusive events, the partnership aims to inspire excellence from the grassroots level upward.

Founded in 2022 and based in Dubai Sports City, United FC has quickly risen through the ranks of UAE football, earning promotion to the UAEFA First Division League after a standout 2023 season. With a diverse squad representing countries from Africa, Europe, and South America, and a fast-growing youth academy, United FC is a platform for development, unity, and ambition. Under the leadership of CEO Ilie Cebanu, the club continues to expand its reach with plans for a state-of-the-art stadium and a stronger youth talent pipeline.

With this strategic partnership, Almal and United FC are laying the foundations for a future where champions live, grow, and play. Together, they are investing in people, places, and purpose, bringing to life a shared vision that will echo far beyond the final whistle.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a Dubai-headquartered investment and development company specializing in high-yield, design-led hospitality and residential assets across the UAE and selected international markets. Its award-winning portfolio includes Harrisoni Villas at La Mer, Dubai; the record-setting The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residence in Ras Al Khaimah; and The Smart Space, the UAE’s first branded off-plan business centre.

In 2025 Almal launched ‘The One by Almal’, a resort-style residential brand that fuses private villas, town-houses and signature hotel services. The inaugural project is now under development in Bali, with additional communities planned for Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Seychelles and Mauritius as part of the company’s 2030 global expansion roadmap.