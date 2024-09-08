The Saudi Arabia facility management market was valued at $24.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $56.33 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AlMajal AlArabi Group, a leading provider of integrated facility management services in Saudi Arabia, is participating as a main sponsor in the International Facility Management Conference and Exhibition. The event marks the first gathering focused exclusively on the facility management industry in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives which emphasize the development of top-tier infrastructure and services and enhance economic diversification.

AlMajal AlArabi’s sponsorship of this event aligns with its strategy to reinforce its leadership in the market, strengthen partnerships, explore growth opportunities, and maximize its presence within the rapidly growing facility management sector that plays a vital role the Kingdom’s ongoing infrastructure and development projects. Solidifying its footprint in the sector, the Group has reported over 15% YoY growth in H1 2024.

Eng. Fahad Alqifari, Chief Executive Officer at AlMajal AlArabi Group, said “Being the main sponsor of the International Facility Management Conference and Exhibition is a testament to the growing interest and significance of the facility management industry in Saudi Arabia. It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence as we continue to deliver integrated facility management solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Kingdom’s major projects and institutions.”

The Saudi Arabia facility management market was valued at $24.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $56.33 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% *1. This growth highlights the increasing demand for comprehensive facility management services, a demand that AlMajal AlArabi is well-positioned to meet.

The conference serves as a platform for AlMajal AlArabi to highlight its commitment to quality and innovation, reinforcing its role in Saudi Arabia’s economic development. As the facility management industry continues to evolve, AlMajal AlArabi is focused on adopting advanced technologies and practices to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

MAG’s services include providing maintenance and operational services, as well as integrated solutions for all types of facilities, regardless of their size. These services are delivered efficiently and in accordance with all facility requirements.

About AlMajal AlArabi Group

Founded in 1991, AlMajal AlArabi Group (MAG) has grown significantly to meet the evolving economic and developmental needs of Saudi Arabia. With a workforce of over 40,000 employees, a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, and operations spanning 13 regions, MAG is a leading national service provider, delivering integrated facility management solutions across multiple industries.

Driven by a commitment to excellence and guided by core values, MAG consistently provides high-quality services to over 250 clients, positioning itself as a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

The Group provides comprehensive Facility Management solutions, drawing on decades of experience in managing diverse and critical facilities from medical complexes and universities to key infrastructure projects. Its services are extended to construction, security, catering, operations and maintenance and environmental compliance.

