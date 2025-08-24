MAG is well-positioned to meet growth of Kingdom’s facility management market, projected at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2024 and 2032

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AlMajal AlArabi Group (MAG), Saudi Arabia’s leading provider of integrated facility management services, is taking part in the renowned annual International Facility Management Conference and Exhibition (SFMA Expo 2025) as a strategic sponsor. The event, which takes place between August 24 and 26 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, is hosted by the Saudi Facility Management Association (SFMA) – under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Mr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the Kingdom’s Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing.

After a highly successful inaugural conference in 2024, the high-profile event returns for a second year to bring together local and international experts, decision-makers, and innovators in the field of facility management. Under the slogan ‘Facility Intelligence’, the SFMA Expo 2025 will showcase the latest developments in smart facility management technologies, serving as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices to enable a sustainable and intelligent future.

MAG’s participation at SFMA Expo 2025 underscores a focused strategy to deepen partnerships, cement market leadership, and unlock new growth. It also elevates the company’s profile in the fast-growing facility management sector, a vital driver of the Kingdom’s infrastructure and development agenda.

MAG has secured new wins in the Kingdom’s Western Region, while scaling its footprint in both education and the country’s cleaning services sector. These projects underpin an ambitious workforce plan to grow headcount by 25% to more than 50,000 employees by 2026. Strategically, MAG will continue expanding its portfolio of services in facility management, reinforced by its contracting capabilities on landmark assets such as Diriyah and Qiddiya.

MAG has also led end-to-end services on flagship projects such as the Two Holy Mosques and Riyadh Metro Lines 1 and 2. In 2025, the company has been expanding its area of operations across Central Saudi Arabia, taking on seven regional airports with a full facility management suite of services: landscaping and janitorial, MEP and civil maintenance, airfield lighting and aerodrome power, fire alarms, SOC security, CCTV, radio, PABX, UPS, and advanced CAFM/CMMS platforms.

Saudi Arabia’s facility management sector has seen rapid expansion, with market growth projected at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2024 and 2032. This momentum reflects rising demand for comprehensive facility management services in the Kingdom, driven by population growth, urbanization, upcoming global mega-events such as the Riyadh Expo 2030 and the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034™, as well as accelerating industrialization, and the expansion of tourism, hospitality, and healthcare. MAG is exceptionally positioned to meet this demand.

Eng. Fahad Alqifari, Chief Executive Officer at AlMajal AlArabi Group, said “We look forward to joining this year’s SFMA Expo and shining a spotlight on how facilities management now sits at the heart of the Kingdom’s transformation and its flagship projects. MAG’s track record reflects our commitment to innovation, reliability, safety, and integrated, technology-enabled solutions that consistently exceed customer expectations. We are proud of what we have achieved and even more excited about our potential to scale these capabilities across Saudi Arabia’s fast-evolving economy.”

Trusted by leading Saudi enterprises for its financial strength, integrity, quality, and reliable management, MAG delivers maintenance and operations excellence with integrated solutions for facilities of all sizes. It pairs service performance with a supportive workplace for its people and a strong commitment to community impact.

SFMA Expo 2025 is aligned with the goals of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 national economic and diversification plan, which seeks to transform the Kingdom into a global model in various aspects of life, from a sustainable economy to modern technology. By promoting innovation in facility management, the conference contributes to achieving this ambitious vision through the development of smart infrastructure and enhancing resource management efficiency.

About AlMajal AlArabi Group

Founded in 1991, AlMajal AlArabi Group (MAG) has grown significantly to meet the evolving economic and developmental needs of Saudi Arabia. With a workforce of over 40,000 employees, a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, and operations spanning 13 regions, MAG is a leading national service provider, delivering integrated facility management solutions across multiple industries.

Driven by a commitment to excellence and guided by core values, MAG consistently provides high-quality services to over 300 clients, positioning itself as a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

The Group provides comprehensive Facility Management solutions, drawing on decades of experience in managing diverse and critical facilities from medical complexes and universities to key infrastructure projects. Its services are extended to construction, security, catering, operations and maintenance and environmental compliance.

Media Contacts

Farah AlMuammar, Sr. Marketing Specialist, AlMajal Alarabi

f.almuammar@mag-sa.com

Kekst CNC Dubai, Strategic Communications Consultancy for AlMajal Alarabi

almajal@kekstcnc.com

For more information, please visit: https://mag-sa.com/