Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Egypt, a leading insurance company and affiliate of SanlamAllianz, has been honored with the prestigious "Most Innovative Marketing Campaign in the Insurance Industry (Get Ready For The Best) Egypt 2024" award by International Business Magazine. The award recognizes the success of Allianz Egypt's awareness and educational Ramadan campaign, created in collaboration with renowned content creator Ahmed El Ghandour, widely known as “El Daheeh”. This recognition underscores Allianz Egypt's strategic focus on innovation as a core element of its mission. The company remains committed to implementing pioneering marketing strategies that strengthen its presence in Egypt's dynamic insurance sector.

Allianz Egypt places a strong emphasis on raising awareness about insurance as a cornerstone of its strategic mission. By clarifying the concept of insurance and highlighting its diverse benefits, the company seeks to dispel misconceptions and foster greater trust in this vital sector.

This esteemed recognition underscores Allianz Egypt’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric insurance solutions that address evolving market needs. It further reinforces the company’s leadership in the Egyptian insurance market and its pivotal role in advancing insurance inclusion in Egypt. By expanding the reach of insurance services to a broader audience, Allianz Egypt contributes significantly to strengthening the insurance sector’s impact on the country’s economic growth.

The “Get Ready for The Best” awareness and educational campaign underscores Allianz Egypt’s dedication to raising awareness about the important role of insurance as an essential financial service. The campaign highlighted the importance of insurance in providing financial protection, empowering customers to navigate unexpected future challenges with confidence. By leveraging diverse channels, including digital media and television, the campaign effectively educated the public about various insurance products, fostering a deeper understanding of their value and benefits.

About Allianz

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.