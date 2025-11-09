Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Egypt, a leading insurance provider and affiliate of SanlamAllianz, has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF) until 2028, building on the remarkable success achieved since the collaboration began in 2023. This renewal reflects the depth of the partnership and underscores Allianz Egypt’s commitment to supporting the sports ecosystem and empowering Egyptian athletes. It also aligns with the Federation’s strategy to strengthen its resources and attract more sponsors to further support national teams and players in continental and international championships.

This renewed agreement marks a historic milestone with the launch of the “Allianz Super League”, granting Allianz Egypt the official naming rights of Egypt’s premier basketball league for the first time since the Federation’s establishment. The “Allianz Super League” is considered the strongest local basketball competition in Egypt, serving as the official qualifier for the Basketball Africa League “The BAL”. Egyptian clubs aspire to participate in this prestigious tournament, as it represents the pathway to the Basketball Club World Cup, which brings together the champions of different continents.

During a ceremony, the renewed agreement was signed by Charles Tawdros, CEO of Allianz Egypt and MD of Allianz Life Assurance Company, Amr Moselhy, Chairman of the Egyptian Basketball Federation, in the presence of Ahmed Lotfy, Managing Director of Allianz Insurance Company – Egypt, along with the board members from both Allianz Egypt and the Egyptian Basketball Federation, as well as national basketball team players Anas Osama and Omar Hesham.

Through this renewed partnership, Allianz Egypt reaffirms its position as the official partner and exclusive insurance sponsor of the Egyptian Basketball Federation and the national basketball teams. The partnership extends to supporting both local and international tournaments across all age categories, with a strong emphasis on enhancing sports infrastructure and nurturing emerging talent. As part of the agreement, the Allianz logo will be displayed on the national team jerseys, reflecting the strength of the partnership and the shared vision between both organizations. This partnership also reaffirms Allianz Egypt’s commitment to empowering communities, fostering sustainable growth, and supporting the continued development of national sports in Egypt.

Amr Moselhy, President of the Egyptian Basketball Federation, stated: “Renewing our partnership with Allianz Egypt represents a pivotal step in advancing the growth and professionalism of Egyptian basketball. Over the years, this collaboration has played a central role in broadening the sport’s appeal and deepening its connection with communities across the nation. The continuous support from government entities further strengthens the impact and sustainability of this partnership. We remain confident that the next phase will accelerate the Federation’s efforts to elevate the game, invest in emerging talent, and build a new generation of champions who will proudly represent Egypt on regional and international platforms.”

Charles Tawdros, CEO of Allianz Egypt and MD of Allianz Life Assurance Company, commented: “At Allianz Egypt, we recognize the power of sports and basketball in particular as a driver of unity, growth, and positive social impact. Renewing our partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the development of the sport in a structured and sustainable way. Extending this collaboration for an additional three years further strengthens our position as a trusted partner, backed by institutional and governmental support, and underscores our dedication to empowering today’s athletes while inspiring the champions of tomorrow.”

Notably, Allianz Egypt continues to drive tangible progress in basketball nationwide. Over the years, the company has supported the national team’s participation in more than 20 international tournaments, including the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Manila and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which featured some of the sport’s most celebrated figures. Locally, Allianz Egypt has supported over 50 national finals, contributing to the development of a strong sports foundation and promoting youth engagement through more than 6,000 social media activations that inspire community participation. The company’s ongoing support also played a key role in a historic achievement, the Egyptian U-16 Women’s National Team claiming the 2025 Africa Championship title for the first time in history. This milestone underscores the positive impact of the partnership in empowering young female athletes and strengthening Egypt’s presence and position on the African sports scene.

About Allianz

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.

For more details, please visit our website: https://www.allianz.com.eg