Dubai, UAE: AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), a leading global investment firm with nearly USD700 bn in assets under management, today announced that it has been granted a Category 4 Licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). AB is the latest of an influx of global asset management firms to open regional offices in DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The firm has appointed Jean-Paul Hobeika, Managing Director – Middle East Institutions, as the Senior Executive Officer. The move is part of AB’s strategic plan to expand and strengthen its presence in the Middle East. Hobeika, who joined AB in August 2022, will work closely with Eduard van Nes, Head of Intermediary Sales Middle East & Africa, who recently relocated to Dubai.

The new premises will give investors across the region, including institutional clients, distribution partners and family offices, increased access to AB’s asset management services. The firm's team of experienced professionals will work closely with clients to provide investment solutions that meet their unique financial needs.

Willem van Gijzen, Head of CEMEA Institutions at AllianceBernstein, said: “We are committed to our growth in the region, and this licence allows us to launch into our next phase. The Middle East has been an important region for AB for a number of years. By opening an office in DIFC, we can move into our next phase, as it will allow us to improve our ability to serve clients through proximity as well as capturing important market opportunities.”

Jean-Paul Hobeika, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director Middle East Institutions at AllianceBernstein, added: “This marks a significant milestone for AB and we are thrilled to bring our extensive expertise and investment solutions to the region's discerning investors. As we expand our global footprint, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are confident that with the opening of its new office in DIFC, AB is poised to become a leading player in the region's financial industry. The firm’s focus on innovation, expertise and client-centric approach will help it stand out in a highly competitive market and will enable us to build long-lasting relationships with our esteemed clients, partners and the wider community.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, commented: “We welcome global industry giant AB to DIFC as we continue to attract top international financial institutions in line with Strategy 2030. AB’s commitment to the region is testament to Dubai’s strategic position at the centre of the world, providing the firm with access to USD8 trn of private wealth across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. AB will also benefit from exponential growth opportunities through DIFC’s ecosystem of over 300 Wealth and Asset Management firms, an exceptional talent pool of over 36,000 people, combined with unparalleled market-access under a robust regulatory framework.”

DIFC plays a critical role in leading and shaping the future of finance through innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity by creating an environment that fosters growth and development. With its strategic location and business-friendly policies, DIFC provides an ideal platform for AB to expand its operations and cater to a wide range of clients.

The 33rd edition of the Global Financial Centre Index classifies Dubai as one of 10 financial centres in the world ranked as a global leader with a broad and deep offering.

-Ends-

About AllianceBernstein (AB)

AllianceBernstein L.P., parent company of AllianceBernstein Limited, is a leading investment-management firm with USD676 billion in client assets under management, as of April 30, 2023. AB offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional, high-net-worth and retail investors, in major world markets.

AB’s investment capabilities span diverse asset classes, investment styles and geographic markets. They include: Luxembourg-domiciled global, regional and sector-specific equity funds; multi-asset and alternative funds; and fixed-income strategies that encompass the entire risk/reward spectrum.

In Europe AB’s asset management operation, has 11 offices in 9 countries offering high conviction equity funds and specialist fixed-income strategies, liquid and private alternatives and multi asset solutions to institutional investors, discretionary wealth managers and financial advisers.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae

