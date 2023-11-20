Bahrain: Alliance Networks, a prominent digital infrastructure service provider, is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen connectivity in the Gulf region. The company has signed partnership agreements with multiple regional and global digital infrastructure, submarine and terrestrial cable systems, and technology providers, including Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), Gulf Bridge International (GBI), Amsterdam IX (AMS-IX), and regional telecom and infrastructure service providers, to construct its network.

As part of the initial phase, Alliance Networks will leverage GCCIA's terrestrial fiber optic system, which enables connectivity to all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, encompassing Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and Kuwait. This strategic move will empower Alliance Networks to deliver high-bandwidth and capacity to its customers. The terrestrial fiber optic system will be seamlessly integrated with submarine and other terrestrial cable systems, resulting in a fully redundant network infrastructure.

"Alliance Networks is committed to introducing new and innovative services that will significantly enhance regional digital infrastructure capabilities, fostering the growth of businesses and creating opportunities for new ventures in the region," said Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks.

Additionally, Alliance Networks will manage a 1,400km terrestrial fiber cable, which will be interconnected with other regional subsea cables, providing access to onward connectivity to Europe and Asia, as well as major regional landing stations.

Upon its launch, Alliance Networks' services will be built over the Optical Transport Network, offering enhanced network performance, low-latency edge, direct one-hop cloud connectivity, and Internet peering services across the GCC through an extensive network node footprint.

The GCC Fiber Network spans the GCC countries, providing highly secure and reliable connectivity in the region, independent of the operations of the GCC power grid.

By offering high-speed connectivity infrastructure to data centres and exchange platforms, Alliance Networks is prepared to increase regional digital infrastructure capabilities, further solidifying its position as a leading provider in the industry.

About Alliance Networks:

Alliance Networks is a regional digital infrastructure service provider that interconnects industry-leading organizations, networks, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond. The company offers advanced digital solutions, driving innovation and digital transformation in the region.