Manama, Bahrain – Alliance Networks, a leader in international telecommunications and connectivity solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Northstar Telecom, the telecommunications brand of Northstar Technology, to enhance telecommunications and ICT offerings in Bahrain and the wider region. This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to deliver advanced connectivity and technology solutions, aimed at meeting the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.

Through this partnership, Northstar Telecom will offer high-speed broadband services to residential and enterprise customers across Bahrain, while also providing secure, scalable data centre services to support business operations. Additionally, the partnership will provide comprehensive ICT solutions, including network implementation, system integration, and IoT deployments, further enriching the digital ecosystem in the region.

Alliance Networks, on the other hand, will contribute its expertise in international connectivity, utilizing its and partners extensive regional fibre backbone and global network connections to offer high-capacity, secure links across the GCC countries and beyond. The collaboration will also enable seamless connectivity between regional data centres, ensuring businesses have access to reliable infrastructure. Moreover, the partnership will provide direct, dedicated cloud connectivity to leading global cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, ensuring that businesses have efficient access to cloud-based services.

Ian Dench, Managing Director of Northstar Telecom, commented, “This partnership allows Northstar Telecom to offer both local broadband and international connectivity solutions, ensuring our customers can access secure, high-speed global networks. By working with Alliance Networks, we are enhancing cross-border communication and providing businesses with the connectivity they need to compete in an increasingly global digital economy.”

Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, added, “This agreement demonstrates our shared vision to drive digital transformation in Bahrain and the region by offering top-tier connectivity and ICT services. We believe this partnership will play a vital role in achieving the Kingdom’s strategic objectives for digital transformation and connectivity excellence.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the ongoing development of the region’s telecommunications and ICT infrastructure, enhancing Bahrain’s position as a hub for digital innovation and connectivity.

For more information, please contact:

Northstar Telecom

Email: enquiries@northstar-telecom.net