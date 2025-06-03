New HPE Nonstop Compute solutions double memory capacity and system interconnect bandwidth enabling customers to process more transactions quickly and grow business.

HPE Nonstop Compute NS5 X5 and HPE Nonstop Compute NS9 X5, featuring Intel Xeon processors, are available June 2.

Financial services institutions, including payment processors and retail merchants, manufacturing companies and transportation businesses rely on HPE Nonstop Compute platforms for its availability, scalability and reliability to support vital business applications.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced two additions to its line of fault-tolerant HPE Nonstop Compute solutions, offering enterprises more power, flexibility and reliability for vital business applications. Optimized for extremely high levels of availability, the entry-class HPE Nonstop Compute NS5 X5 and flagship HPE Nonstop Compute NS9 X5, are part of a powerful, seamless and trusted portfolio of solutions that are ideal for vital enterprise operations like payment processing, fraud detection and smart manufacturing execution systems (MES). Available today, the new offerings introduce hardware and networking enhancements to help companies accelerate business processes and modernize workloads for today’s data centers.

“Our customers rely on HPE Nonstop solutions to power mission-critical workloads,” said Casey Taylor, general manager, HPE Nonstop at HPE. “In fact, one of our auto manufacturing customers has been using HPE’s fault-tolerant systems for more than 35 years without any unplanned downtime. With the launch of HPE Nonstop Compute NS5 X5 and NS9 X5, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver an architecture designed for fault-tolerance and high performance so that our customers can scale their businesses and innovate with confidence.”

Industry-leading uptime, more power and double the memory

HPE Nonstop Compute solutions deliver more processing power with significant enhancements in memory, system-interconnect bandwidth and networking performance. The two new solutions include compute, software, storage, networking and services that are built on HPE’s fault-tolerant architecture. This architecture includes a full-system cluster, operating system services and database. According to IDC, HPE Nonstop solutions are categorized as AL4 with uptimes that are 99.999% or 99.9999%.

The new solutions feature Intel Xeon processors for up to 15% more performance capacity.

The entry-class HPE Nonstop Compute NS5 X5 is available with Intel Xeon Bronze 3400 series processors.

The flagship HPE Nonstop Compute NS9 X5 is available with Intel Xeon Gold 6400 series processors.

HPE doubles the memory capacity for both HPE Nonstop Compute NS5 X5 and NS9 X5 by offering up to 8 TB, enabling customers to boost productivity. The HPE Nonstop Compute NS9 X5 offers 2.5X more networking bandwidth. These updates, along with improved fiber channel connectivity, enable financial services companies to process more transactions per second. In the manufacturing space, the solution enables multi-plant integrations, resulting in faster insights that better inform smart MES applications.

The NS9 X5 can be clustered with the past two generations of HPE Nonstop Compute solutions, enabling customers to seamlessly add new servers to multi-generation compute configurations. This capability allows enterprises to migrate confidently without experiencing downtime and scale operations as needed.

This update coincides with an operating system update that introduces enhancements and adds support for multi-factor authentication (MFA) that helps organizations comply with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the SOC 2 auditing procedure.

Safeguarding the most vital business operations

The HPE Nonstop Compute platform was designed for enterprises in industries that require uninterrupted operations. This includes a car rental company that relies on HPE Nonstop to handle 80,000 reservations a day. In the financial services realm, six of the top 10 full-service global retail banks use HPE Nonstop[6] to process retail card and high-volume payments, ATM functionality, and core banking capabilities.

These solutions are supported by specialized HPE Services provided by expert HPE Nonstop Compute engineers who help customers migrate complex mission critical workloads. The HPE Nonstop Compute NS5 X5 and NS9 X5 will be available standalone or via HPE GreenLake with an as-as-service consumption model on June 2.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company innovates across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.