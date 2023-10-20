Dubai, UAE: Hue Light Co Ltd company, headquartered in Korea and Alliance Global FZ-LLC, headquartered in Dubai, UAE announce today the execution of an exclusive distribution agreement to cover emerging markets technology in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. Through this partnership, AGBL will further extend Hue Light’s offering to U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, South Africa and the African continent, through its rich customer database.

The collaboration between AGBL's regional influence and Hue Light, promises to reshape the healthcare landscape through Hue light’s transformative technology. Together, they will empower the healthcare field with cutting-edge solutions that enhance patient outcomes and experiences. In addition, this partnership exemplifies the dedication to advancing healthcare through innovation, research, and aholds the commitment of improving the lives of individuals across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“Our partnership with Huelight opens a new chapter in our group’s history, since its inception, the group had a mission to improve lives through science, we believe the HueLight’s products and technologies will do exactly that! Whole Body Photobiomodulation, Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy are among the many key technologies HueLight develops, they have direct impact on people’s health and wellness, and we are very excited about what those technologies represent for our group, in terms of opportunities and service to our clients around the world” said Fady Al Assaly, AGBL Group Vice President of Sales.

Moreover, Dr. Lee Youn Sung, the Director of the Institute of Immunophysiology in HueLight stated "We are excitingly looking forward to the results of this partnership with AGBL, and we chose AGBL due to their extensive experience in blood and genetic diagnostics, and the company's top executive Dr Tamer Degheidy; is a physician who has been emphasizing integrated research in treatments (with a focus on functional medicine) and this aligns closely with Hue Light's medical vision, where the solution is to adopt an approach that considers the entire body and enhances its healing abilities. Furthermore, AGBL's extensive presence in the Arab and Middle East countries was considered beneficial for the expansion of Hue Light's BAHI Therapy in these regions".

About Alliance Global FZ LLC (AGBL)

The Alliance Global is the largest biomedical gateway to the emerging markets of the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The organization is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and products to researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic users in the emerging healthcare markets within the region. The organization's stated mission is: "To Improve Lives through Sciences".

For more information, please visit: www.agbl.net

Hue Light Korea

Hue Light Co Ltd. is a high-tech medical corporation originating from South Korea, dedicated to researching the healing methods based on the basic elements - light, air and water - and manufactures devices around them to offer a new form of healing method without any side-effects. HueLight devices totally depend on the BAHI therapy which is considered a natural effective therapy, where BAHI stands for Blood Circulation, Anti-oxidant, Hormonal balance and Immunity.

For more information about HueLight, visit https://www.huelight.co.kr/en/